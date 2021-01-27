Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin’s Relationship Timeline: From Whirlwind Romance To 2nd Anniversary

Check out how Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s relationship began and how it’s going with this comprehensive timeline!

Time sure flies when you’re in love! Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary this month. The couple’s relationship has been a major point of interest for Miranda’s longtime fans. With the couple reaching such a special, significant milestone in their marriage and relationship, what better way to commemorate the moment than by looking back the couple’s relationship timeline! Take a look back to see how the stunning country crooner and former NYPD officer got together, celebrated their love, and remained steadfast.

How Did Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Meet?

In early November 2018, Miranda made an appearance on Good Morning America where she performed for a crowd of fans in Times Square. What started out as a trip for work with her bandmates, The Pistol Annies, actually turned into a girls trip! Brendan’s precinct happened to be working the security detail for Miranda and The Pistol Annies’ appearance. “My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” she shared with The New York Times. “They invited him to our show behind my back.”

At the time that Miranda met Brendan, she was roughly three years removed from her divorce with ex-husband Blake Shelton, to whom she was married from 2011 to 2015. When she met Brendan, she was actually fairly hesitant to dive into a new relationship. “I don’t really have game so I was really nervous. It worked out,” she shared on a November 2019 episode of The View. “He’s beautiful. He’s a cutie.” Sparks flew between Miranda and Brendan and after that fateful NYC trip, their romance flourished.

Miranda Reveals She Married Brendan

Miranda and Brendan hadn’t even been dating for six months when the “It All Comes Out In The Wash” singer took to Instagram and revealed that she and the former NYPD officer got hitched! The couple actually wed in January 2019, but it wasn’t until one month later that Miranda revealed the news in February 2019, just around Valentine’s Day. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched,” Miranda began the caption to her post on Instagram, which featured a photo of the couple on their wedding day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Along with marrying Brendan, Miranda also became a stepmom to his newborn son, whom he shares with a partner from a previous relationship. The little boy was born roughly three months before Miranda and Brendan got married. The couple hasn’t shared particulars about the baby boy, but it seems that Miranda is totally coming into her own as both a wife and stepmom.

Miranda & Brendan’s First Red Carpet Appearance & More

Miranda and Brendan were totally living on Cloud Nine following their nuptials. In April 2019, The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Miranda was nominated for a slew of honors at the awards ceremony and walked away with the Milestone Achievement Award. In the months that followed their first public appearance, Miranda and Brendan were often seen out and about in New York and Nashville. The twosome showed no signs of any troubles in their romance, and remained completely steadfast, regularly gushing about one another on social media.

Miranda Celebrates Brendan’s Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Beyond the major milestone of their marriage, the couple began to celebrate special moments as husband and wife during the first year of their marriage. In October 2019, Miranda wished her beloved husband a happy birthday. She took to Instagram and posted an adoring tribute to her beau. “Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes,” she captioned the above black and white photo.

Celebrating The 2020 Holidays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McLoughlin (@brendanjmcloughlin)

Brendan and Miranda’s marriage kept going steady throughout 2019 and well into 2020. With the pandemic leaving not one person unaffected, the couple had to make adjustments for their second holidays together as a couple. As such, they spent a lot of time in each other’s company and with family, assuring everyone’s safety. Although they had been married for more than a year by this point, Miranda and Brendan still seemed well into their honeymoon phase!

Miranda & Brendan Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McLoughlin (@brendanjmcloughlin)

After a whirlwind romance and surprise wedding, Brendan and Miranda proved to fans that they were going strong and silenced any and all naysayers. The two took to their respective social media accounts on January 26 and shared adoring tributes to on another on their anniversary. Miranda’s featured a beautiful portrait of the two sharing a tender embrace. “2 years hitched,” she captioned the image. Brendan took a different route for his anniversary pic. The former NYPD officer shared the above photo of Miranda in the kitchen. “Happy anniversary to this amazing woman,” he captioned the photo, tagging Miranda and adding a fire emoji. Here’s to many more anniversaries to come for these two lovebirds!