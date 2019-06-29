See Pic
Hollywood Life

Miranda Lambert Looks Happy While Holding Hands With Brendan Mcloughlin In Yellow Romper

News Writer & Reporter

Miranda Lambert was all smiles when she stepped out with her hand linked around her hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin’s arm during a stroll in New York on June 28.

Miranda Lambert, 35, proved she’s still in post-wedded bliss when she looked as happy as could be while walking with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin in New York on June 28. The country singer had a huge smile plastered on her face the entire time she took a stroll with her hunky man, who also flaunted a smile, and even held onto his arm at one point. She wore a yellow halter top with white polka dots and matching shorts for the outing while Brendan showed off his muscles in a light purple tank top and light blue shorts.

This is just one of many romantic outings Miranda and Brendan have been on lately. On June 28, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a cute snapshot that showed her and Brendan happily posing for the camera in front of a gorgeous New York City backdrop. “NYPDA,” she captioned the pic, referring to their PDA in the Big Apple. The caption is also clever because Brendan works as an NYPD cop.

From the looks of her most recent outings and pics, Miranda seems to be settling into her married life nicely, but she shocked her followers when she announced her surprise wedding to Brendan on Valentine’s Day in a gushing social media post. Most fans didn’t even know she was dating anyone since she admitted she was single the Aug. before the wedding, but the lovebirds reportedly started dating after they met in Nov. on the set of Good Morning America. Within two months, they were married, and now they seen more in love than ever before!

Miranda and Brendan share two homes together, one in New York, where they’ve been seen quite a bit recently, and one in Tennessee.