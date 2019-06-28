Miranda Lambert looked gorgeous in her latest photo with her hubby. The singer rocked a classic tank top while cuddling with Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert is enjoying summer in the Big Apple! The country songstress, 35, took to her Instagram on June 28 to share a sweet photo of her in New York City with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Miranda looked almost patriotic in a white tank top over a lace bralette, paired with a red high-waisted skirt. She nailed her summer beauty look by rocking a messy ponytail with natural makeup.

Miranda held onto her man next to her, who was all smiles in his own white t-shirt. The couple that matches outfits together, stays together! The “Tin Man” hitmaker referenced Brendan’s job as an officer for the New York Police Department in her caption, which was a blue heart emoji alongside the abbreviation “NYPDA.” (Get it? It’s like the NYPD, but they’re also showing PDA.)

The singer has been spending plenty of time with her hubby in NYC lately. So much so, that the city actually influenced her forthcoming music! “I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

“Taking a break from the road. This the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” she said. We can’t wait to hear what she has in store!