Happy 36th Birthday, Miranda Lambert: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

It’s Miranda Lambert’s birthday! In honor of her special day, we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet looks of all-time right here.

Miranda Lambert turns 36 on Nov. 10, and it’s no secret that it’s been quite a year for the country superstar! In the 12 months since her last birthday, Miranda fell in love and got married to Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony. The two have since taken their romance public, and Miranda has been gushing about him non-stop recently, as she’s been promoting her new album, Wildcard. What better way to top off her Wildcard press than with a birthday celebration!? Of course, we want to celebrate Miranda’s birthday, too, so we’ve rounded up some of her best red carpet looks of all-time to celebrate.

After so many years in the country music biz, Miranda has become a pro on red carpets. She attends the CMA Awards and ACM Awards almost every year, and has made a number of appearances at the Grammy Awards throughout her career, as well. Mixed in with those are other country music events, and Miranda looks amazing at every single one she attends! Just this past summer, she was honored at the ACM Honors event in Nasvhille, and she looked incredible while dressed for the occasion in a black blazer dress, which showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Before that, Miranda attended the ACM Awards in April 2019, and she was a glowing goddess in her bright green dress. The ensemble hugged her in all the right places and showed off her stunning figure, and Miranda looked fierce as she posed for photos — both by herself AND with her man!

There are plenty of more amazing red carpet looks where these came from, though. Click through the gallery above to check out Miranda’s hottest red carpet looks of all-time!