Miranda Lambert Sizzles In Sexy Neon Green Dress At ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert stunned on the red carpet at her first ACM Awards since getting married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. Miranda looked fabulous in a neon green dress and made her red carpet debut with her new hubby.

Miranda Lambert, 35, made quite the red carpet statement at the ACM Awards. The country queen dazzled in a neon green halter dress at the ACMs. The gown hugged Miranda’s sexy curves. She’s truly never looked better. The singer’s hair was cut into a sleek bob. She accessorized with multi-colored jeweled earrings and a large clutch. Miranda and husband Brendan McLoughlin, 27, made their red carpet debut together after getting married in Jan. 2019.

The past few months have been a whirlwind for Miranda. She shocked everyone by announcing on Feb. 16 that she married Brendan. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” she captioned Instagram photos from her secret wedding in Jan. 2019. Miranda’s relationship with Brendan was kept completely hidden for months — no one even knew they were dating. The newly married couple met Nov. 2018 in New York City when Miranda and the Pistol Annies performed on GMA in Times Square.

Only days before the ACM Awards, Miranda announced her brand-new Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. The tour will kick off in Sept. 2019 in Connecticut and will end in Nov. 2019 in North Carolina. Miranda will have a number of different openers, including Pistol Annies, Maren Morris, Elle King, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, and Caylee Hammack.

Miranda will be performing during the 2019 ACMs. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and her ex-husband Blake Shelton will also be performing during the show. She’s also up for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year with Jason Aldean for their song “Drowns the Whiskey.”