Miranda Lambert Rocks Daisy Dukes & Floral Blouse For Performance At ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert looked absolutely fabulous at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville on Sept. 16 & she slayed her performance in this look!

We always look forward to what Miranda Lambert, 36, is going to wear at award shows because she never disappoints and she slayed yet another look when she arrived at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The award show, hosted by Keith Urban, was held in Nashville, Tennessee on September 16, despite the show originally scheduled in Las Vegas for April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be rescheduled.

Miranda performed her hit song, “Bluebird,” at the famous Bluebird Cafe on Nashville which is unbelievably fitting, and the performance was so beautiful. Miranda opted to go casual when she donned a baggy cream button-down blouse completely covered in pastel flowers. She paired the long-sleeve top with a pair of skintight, super short daisy dukes. The denim shorts showed off her toned legs and she topped her look off with tousled beach waves and diamond earrings. We love that Miranda went casual for the performance and let the song speak for itself.

This is a huge night for Miranda, as she’s up for a few awards, she already won the award of Music Event Of The Year for her song, “Fooled Around & Fell In Love,” featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King. Miranda is also nominated for Album Of The Year for Wildcard.

We absolutely loved the way Miranda looked at the ACM Awards and her performance was breathtaking.