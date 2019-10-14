Miranda Lambert Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To Husband: You’re The ‘Man Who Puts Stars In My Eyes’

Miranda Lambert shared the most endearing birthday message to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on Instagram with a lovely pic of the two and a beautiful message from the country singer.

Miranda Lambert, 35, really has a way with words, and the country singer and songwriter showed off her talent with a message to her husband of eight months on his birthday. Miranda took to Instagram on Oct. 14 and posted a cute, black and white snap of herself with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, absolutely beaming at the camera. “Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes,” Miranda captioned the birthday post. She added a few emojis, including a star and heart, before hashtagging the pic “forever and ever amen.”

While the birthday post was super charming, it’s nothing unusual for the country crooner, who loves gushing about her beau on social media. Miranda’s been known to document some of the sweetest, and a few uncomfortable, moments from her life on the road with her husband. On Sept. 29, the singer took an entire Instagram video of Brandon helping her get her boots on before a concert when her pants were too tight! “Pre show problems! Being pretty ain’t pretty. #tightbritches,” the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer captioned the clip. Now that’s love.

Brendan, a New York City Police Department Officer, could have more duties in the future than just helping his wife put her boots on in a cinch. The officer has been on hiatus from the NYPD, but could become Miranda’s bodyguard in order to spend more time with her and keep their relationship close. “They have discussed Brendan possibly not going back to the NYPD and instead serving as security for Miranda,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Sept. 12. “At this point, it’s definitely an option for them but no final decision has been made yet and it’s something that’s still being discussed. Brendan still has time to decide if he wants to go back or if he wants to change direction & stick by Miranda’s side.”

It’s been a whirlwind for these two, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this February. Miranda was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton, 43, from 2011 to 2015. After some high profile relationships with Anderson East and Evan Felker, Miranda shocked her fans when she announced on social media that she had married Brendan in a secret ceremony. The couple tied the knot on Feb. 16, 2019 — just two days after Valentine’s Day — and enjoyed a honeymoon shortly after. We can’t wait to see these two keep sharing their love with fans!