Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin May Not Return To NYPD & Become Her Security

Miranda Lambert might have a new security guard: her husband Brendan McLoughlin! The cop may decide not to go back to the New York Police Department so he can ‘stick by Miranda’s side.’

Brendan McLoughlin is on a leave of absence from his post at the New York Police Department, but it’s possible that he might not return to his job so he can spend more time with Miranda Lambert, 35, after their amazing honeymoon.

“Brendan had always planned on returning to the NYPD after taking a short hiatus from work. He loves being a police officer and it’s something he saw himself doing for the rest of his life. Brendan had every intention of spending time with Miranda after their wedding to just enjoy the honeymoon phase and then go back after her tour is done. But as time has gone on, Miranda and Brendan have become so inseparable and love spending as much time together as they can.” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The cop wouldn’t be without work if he chose to permanently leave the NYPD, though. “They have discussed Brendan possibly not going back to the NYPD and instead serving as security for Miranda,” the insider adds. “At this point, it’s definitely an option for them but no final decision has been made yet and it’s something that’s still being discussed. Brendan still has time to decide if he wants to go back or if he wants to change direction & stick by Miranda’s side.”

The couple married in January in a surprise wedding. Brendan continued to work until this summer, taking the leave of absence from his job in July. “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” Sgt. Brendan Ryan, spokesperson for the NYPD, told HollywoodLife at the time. ”The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law.” The NYPD declined to comment on the specifics of Brendan’s leave, including the length of the absence.