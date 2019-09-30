Miranda Lambert Laughs As Husband Puts Boots On For Her When Her Pants Are Too Tight To Do It

Miranda Lambert’s husband proved again that he’s a keeper when he helped the singer out of a tricky wardrobe situation. Could we have our own Brendan to help us get dressed every day?

He’s not just hot; he’s thoughtful, too. Miranda Lambert‘s puppy-loving, NYPD officer husband, Brendan McLoughlin, came to her rescue before a concert on September 29, when she ran into a unique problem. The Pistol Annies singer’s pants were so tight that she couldn’t bend over to put on her boots before going onstage. Hey, we’ve all been there, right? The only difference between us and Miranda (besides the whole fame and fortune thing) is that she had a handsome dude there to sit her down and put on her extremely cute shoes for her. Miranda documented the whole thing on Instagram in a hilarious video that showed her attempting to even touch her toes.

She captioned the clip from her Instagram Story, “Pre show problems! Being pretty ain’t pretty. #tightbritches”. Miranda was giggling the whole time, especially when Brendan couldn’t get the boots on himself, and resorted to pulling them on with his teeth. Now that’s love. And the feeling is mutual. Miranda gave a sweet shoutout to her husband during her August 31 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, telling the audience, ““Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life. Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!” Miranda and Brendan married in January 2019 after just a few months of dating, she announced on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

And it seems as if everything has worked out for the best. He’s basically the star of her Instagram account, and they’re rarely spotted not holding hands. Miranda had the best clap back for a fan who rudely commented on one of her videos that her marriage “won’t last.” Since the pic was of Brendan cooking for her, Miranda cheekily replied, “sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken.”

Brendan, who recently took a leave of absence from the NYPD, may soon help Miranda in other ways. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he may leave the force altogether to become his wife’s bodyguard. “As time has gone on, Miranda and Brendan have become so inseparable and love spending as much time together as they can,” the source revealed. “At this point, it’s definitely an option for them but no final decision has been made yet and it’s something that’s still being discussed.”