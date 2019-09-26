Miranda Lambert’s Hot Husband Brendan McLoughlin Holds Puppies In Cute New Pics & Fans Can’t Handle It

As if Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin couldn’t get any hotter, now he’s holding puppies and fans are losing it over the cuteness.

There’s nothing sexier than a hot guy holding a cute small animal. Miranda Lambert is obviously very aware of that and made sure sexy husband Brendan McLoughlin posed with a pair of puppies in an Instagram stories pic when they visited an animal shelter in Baltimore, MD. The country superstar is in the middle of her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour and before her concert in Charm City, she and Brendan visited the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, also known as BARCS.

While animal rescue supporter Miranda posed with a puppy and the center’s director, she made sure to get a pic of Brendan holding two adorable young pups. The 28-year-old flashed his handsome smile and Miranda wrote “Oh my heart” with blue heart emojis on the pic while also tagging the shelter. Nice! Promoting adopt don’t shop while using her hot man to get the message across. A IG fan site screengrabbed it and of course it got plenty of comments like one from a woman named Donna who wrote “damn, he’s hot 🔥” while more left flame emojis.

This wouldn’t be the first time Miranda, 35, used her hunky hubby to help promote something. When she and Maren Morris dropped their duet“ ‘Way Too Pretty For Prison,” she shared a video of shirtless Brendan doing yard work at their Nashville home. He was using weed whacker to trim the grass around the shrubs in front of the house, unaware she was creeping on him until she said “Babe,” and he turned around and gave a good laugh. Miranda in the caption wrote about how her song with Maren was “out now! Speaking of pretty…house husband shirtless promo volume 2. #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto.” LAWN HAVE MERCY?!? Nice Miranda!

On Aug. 4 Miranda showed off a video of sexy Brendan learning how to make skillet buttermilk friend chicken as a reminder for viewers to tune in that night and watch her performance at the CMA Fest on ABC which she added in the caption. Fans are loving it anytime Miranda uses hot pics of Brendan to promote things so keep bringing it on lady!