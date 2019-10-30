Miranda Lambert Reveals How Blake Shelton Divorce Affected Her Wedding To Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert opened up about how difficult her highly publicized divorce from Blake Shelton was, and revealed how that changed how she approached things in her second marriage.

Miranda Lambert, 35, is revealing intimate details about how her life has changed since her 2015 divorce from fellow country crooner, Blake Shelton, 43. The Pistol Annies frontwoman described how she really knows, now more than ever, what she wants out of life and her relationships. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Miranda shared with People in an interview published on Oct. 30. And Miranda put her mantra into practice, having a whirlwind romance with her now-husband, NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin, 38, after meeting him outside of Good Morning America‘s New York City studio in 2018.

The couple quickly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony on Jan. 26, with Miranda waiting until the next month to share the news with her fans on social media. But keeping the secret wedding from her fans was done on purpose. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Miranda explained. The publicity of her relationship was something that she wanted to avoid the second time around, learning that public life is “not for everybody else.” She added, “With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Even still, Miranda cannot understand why fans are so fascinated by her personal life. “I’m thankful, but I’m never going to get used to the public eye in that way,” she confessed. Of course, Brendan has been taking the spotlight “like a champ,” and standing by his wife’s side as they handle publicity and scrutiny from time to time. “He’s better at it than I am,” Miranda admitted.

As the couple are currently on the road, with Brendan on leave from the force, they’ve have been making the most of tour life. Miranda has been gushing about her man ever since she went public with their marriage, and often captures candid moments of them together on her social media. There’s even been speculation that Brendan could become Miranda’s personal body guard, but until that decision is officially made, the two are just focusing on each other. Right now, Miranda says of her life, “I’m really happy.”