Brendan McLoughlin: 5 Things To Know About Miranda Lambert’s Husband

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary! Following the special milestone, learn more about the country crooner’s beau!

Miranda Lambert is so in love with Brendan McLoughlin! The country singer shocked her entire fan base when she revealed in February 2019 that she exchanged wedding vows with Brendan in a private ceremony the month prior. All of this time later, Miranda and Brendan are still going strong, and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in mid-January! Need a refresher on the singer’s beau? Check out the five facts below to learn more about Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda’s Husband Is A Former NYPD Officer

Prior to meeting Miranda, Brendan worked as a police officer with the New York Police Department. It was actually that job that led Brendan to meet Miranda! Part of Brendan’s unit was working security during Miranda and The Pistol Annies’ performance on Good Morning America in November 2018. “My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” Miranda said in an interview with The New York Times. “They invited him to our show behind my back.”

After their wedding, Brendan took a leave of absence to spend more time with Miranda and build their strong bond. But it wasn’t long until Brendan made the ultimate decision to leave the force. In early March 2020, more than one year after he said “I do” to Miranda, Brendan officially retired from the NYPD.

Who Was Miranda Lambert’s First Husband?

Prior to tying the knot with Brendan, Miranda was married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton. The two began dating in 2006, before they got hitched in May 2011. The marriage was, sadly, short-lived. In July 2015, the two announced that they were moving forward with divorce proceedings. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Miranda shared with People in October 2019.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” she continued. It was actually Miranda’s very public split from Blake that made her more hesitant to reveal details of her relationship with Brendan. “With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she said, adding, “I’m never going to get used to the public eye in that way.”

How Long Did Miranda & Brendan Date?

Talk about a whirlwind romance! After Miranda and Brendan met in November 2018, they dated for roughly two months before getting hitched in mid-January 2019. During that time period, Miranda kept the details of her personal life incredibly close to her heart, and hardly revealed anything about their relationship until after they wed.

Miranda Is Older Than Brendan

Miranda and Brendan have a few years between them. As of press time for this post, Miranda is 37 years old, which means that Brendan is roughly 30, making their age difference between seven to eight years apart. But their age difference is really nothing. Miranda’s first husband, Blake Shelton, is actually older than his former wife. Blake is currently 44 years old, which means they had roughly the same age difference as Miranda has with her now-husband, Brendan.

Brendan Is Also A Model

It turns out that Brendan has also done some modeling work! The former NYPD officer’s profile is attributed to Model Mayhem, where messages have been left for him by potential photographers (though unverified). Brendan joined the platform when he was 19 years old, per the profile on the site, and was living in New York City at the time. Although his modeling work hasn’t been widely publicized, he did get the chance to put his good looks on display in Miranda’s music video for her song “Settling Down.”