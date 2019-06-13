Miranda Lambert Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin In NYC

Miranda Lambert looked amazing while walking around NYC with her husband Brendan McLoughlin! She rocked a tank top and super short shorts for the occasion.

Miranda Lambert is summer ready! The country singer, 35, stepped out in New York City on June 12 rocking a white tank top and denim shorts. A summer classic! She accessorized the casual look with a baseball cap, a black cross-body bag, and multicolored sneakers for the outing with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Thanks to her sleeveless top, the “Tin Man” hitmaker’s forearm tattoo was on full display.

Before meeting up with her hubby though, Miranda took a solo shopping trip on Fifth Avenue. She later got together with Brendan at a restaurant downtown for lunch, before taking a romantic stroll together through the streets of NYC.

The sweet outing comes less than a month after a tabloid reported rumors that the couple were headed for a divorce. However, that was disproven quickly by her publicist, who told E! News that the rumor was “completely made up. Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” Not only are they super happy, they’re still very much enjoying their honeymoon phase four months after their wedding, a source close to the couple previously told HollywoodLife.

The couple have been traveling back and forth between their home bases of Tennessee and New York because “they can’t stand to spend a night apart,” the insider said. “Miranda and Brendan are spending part of their time in New York City so he can work,” the source explained. “They don’t want to do the long distance thing, so she goes with him, and then they spend the rest of the time together in Nashville.”

Despite her country roots, Miranda has become pretty fond of the Big Apple, thanks to her hubby. “It’s very fun and romantic for Miranda,” the source shared. “She’s a country girl, but Brendan is making her see the city in a new way. She’s totally fallen in love with New York.”