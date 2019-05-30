Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Miranda Lambert Responds To Shocking Report She Split From Husband After 4 Mos. Of Marriage

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin
Shutterstock
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are seen hauling luggage while leaving their Manhattan apartment. The married couple looked a bit upset as they waited outside more than 20 minutes for their car to arrive. It was recently reported that Miranda has been spoiling her new husband with her lavish lifestyle by buying a $2 million New York City apartment for herself and Brendan. 15 May 2019 Pictured: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA420305_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Senior Editor

After a shocking report claimed that Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were headed for a split, a rep for the singer set the record straight about what’s really going on!

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were reported to be getting a divorce in a May 29 tabloid report, but Miranda’s rep has shut down the false story. “[It’s] completely made up,” the rep confirmed to E! News. “Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” In fact, Miranda proved all was well with her hubby less than one week before the divorce rumors surfaced — on May 23, she posted a pic of him holding some rescue puppies to promote her MuttNation organization. Miranda doesn’t post about Brendan on social media very often, so fans were excited to get a rare glimpse at her hot man!

Meanwhile, just earlier this month, the two were photographed out and about together in New York City, where Brendan is from. It certainly seems like the pair remain blissfully happy in the months following their surprise January 2019 wedding. Fans didn’t even know Miranda was dating someone when she revealed (via a Valentine’s Day Instagram post) that she’d secretly tied the knot! It was eventually confirmed that Brendan and Miranda met at the beginning of November, while she was in the Big Apple doing press with her band, Pistol Annies, and he was working as a police officer.

Miranda and Brendan have kept a very low profile since confirming their relationship, but they made a big statement by walking the red carpet together at the ACM Awards on April. Interestingly, Miranda’s ex, Blake Shelton, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, were also in attendance at the Las Vegas event, but they seemingly managed to avoid each other inside the large arena.