Miranda Lambert’s Husband Shows Off His Biceps During Ice Cream Date On Blake Shelton’s B-Day

Miranda Lambert shared a photo of her romantic outing with husband Brendan McLoughlin on the same day her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, turned 44 years old!

Miranda Lambert, 36, didn’t give her ex-husband Blake Shelton, 44, a shout-out for his birthday on June 18. But she did put her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on her Instagram page that very same day. The country music star shared a snapshot taken during their date at an ice cream truck the day prior, in which Brendan flexed his biceps while rocking a Baywatch tank top.

The husband and wife were hanging out in Brendan’s home base of New York — which was a special treat for Miranda, who calls Texas home and now lives on a farm in Tennessee with Brendan. “I grew up on a dirt road in east Texas. The closest thing we had to an ice cream truck was mom’s homemade cool-aid freezer pops. Sometimes after school we got a Dairy Queen blizzard. (Can I get an amen on the Oreo blizzard anyone? )Yesterday while hanging out with my NY fam, a truck stopped by for all the kids,” she wrote in the caption.

“I picked a rainbow snow cone,” Miranda continued. “I don’t like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to. From now on If you see me running you know why. I’m either running to ice cream or running it off!” Fans jumped into the comments section to relate to Miranda’s affinity for Dairy Queen blizzards.

Miranda and Brendan have been touring the countryside in their 2020 Airstream Globetrotter (think a super fancy RV). On May 18, Miranda revealed that she and Brendan traveled to six states including Virginia, Pennsylvania and of course, New York. The couple has also been camping between pitstops.

Meanwhile, Blake and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, have special plans of their own for the country singer’s birthday. “They are going to celebrate with dinner and hanging out at Blake’s place. Blake isn’t expecting or anticipating anything big. He expects nothing but love from Gwen, and that is all he wants. It’s all about just hanging out together and relaxing and being in love,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of Blake’s big day. Blake was married to Miranda between 2011-2015, and he began dating Gwen in 2015.