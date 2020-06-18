Miranda Lambert’s Husband Shows Off His Biceps During Ice Cream Date On Blake Shelton’s B-Day
Miranda Lambert shared a photo of her romantic outing with husband Brendan McLoughlin on the same day her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, turned 44 years old!
Miranda Lambert, 36, didn’t give her ex-husband Blake Shelton, 44, a shout-out for his birthday on June 18. But she did put her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on her Instagram page that very same day. The country music star shared a snapshot taken during their date at an ice cream truck the day prior, in which Brendan flexed his biceps while rocking a Baywatch tank top.
View this post on Instagram
I grew up on a dirt road in east Texas. The closest thing we had to an ice cream truck was mom’s homemade cool-aid freezer pops. Sometimes after school we got a Dairy Queen blizzard. (Can I get an amen on the Oreo blizzard anyone? )Yesterday while hanging out with my NY fam, a truck stopped by for all the kids. 🙋♀️ I picked a rainbow snow cone. I don’t like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to. From now on If you see me running you know why. I’m either running to ice cream or running it off! #purejoy #icecreamyouscream
A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on
The husband and wife were hanging out in Brendan’s home base of New York — which was a special treat for Miranda, who calls Texas home and now lives on a farm in Tennessee with Brendan. “I grew up on a dirt road in east Texas. The closest thing we had to an ice cream truck was mom’s homemade cool-aid freezer pops. Sometimes after school we got a Dairy Queen blizzard. (Can I get an amen on the Oreo blizzard anyone? )Yesterday while hanging out with my NY fam, a truck stopped by for all the kids,” she wrote in the caption.
“I picked a rainbow snow cone,” Miranda continued. “I don’t like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to. From now on If you see me running you know why. I’m either running to ice cream or running it off!” Fans jumped into the comments section to relate to Miranda’s affinity for Dairy Queen blizzards.
View this post on Instagram
Hey y’all. Just an update on glamp life. We spent the last week taking #TheSherrif on his first road trip. We camped our way to see our NY family. 6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN… Virgina to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused. I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music ( which I love and miss terribly… obvs @db102681 ). B drives too and is the best navigator. We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in. Took a few times but we worked out the kinks. One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe “campfire casserole” in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now. Here are some highlights from maiden voyage!! Stay tuned for more! (PS first pic is me celebrating because I backed the trailer into the camp site. 🤠) #theresanewsheriffintown #B&MeTour #airstreamlife #glamping @red55winery @idyllwind @airstream_inc @lodgecastiron @kampgroundsofamerica
A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on
Miranda and Brendan have been touring the countryside in their 2020 Airstream Globetrotter (think a super fancy RV). On May 18, Miranda revealed that she and Brendan traveled to six states including Virginia, Pennsylvania and of course, New York. The couple has also been camping between pitstops.
Meanwhile, Blake and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, have special plans of their own for the country singer’s birthday. “They are going to celebrate with dinner and hanging out at Blake’s place. Blake isn’t expecting or anticipating anything big. He expects nothing but love from Gwen, and that is all he wants. It’s all about just hanging out together and relaxing and being in love,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of Blake’s big day. Blake was married to Miranda between 2011-2015, and he began dating Gwen in 2015.