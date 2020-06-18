How Gwen Stefani Plans To Celebrate Blake Shelton’s 44th Birthday In A ‘Very Calm’ Way

Blake Shelton turns 44 on June 18, and Gwen Stefani has plans for a low-key birthday celebration to honor her man. HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about what will go down.

“Blake [Shelton] and Gwen [Stefani] are going to be together for his birthday [June 18] and it’s going to be very normal and calm,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going to celebrate with dinner and hanging out at Blake’s place. Blake isn’t expecting or anticipating anything big. He expects nothing but love from Gwen, and that is all he wants. It’s all about just hanging out together and relaxing and being in love.”

Gwen is not shy about her love for Blake on social media, so fans can, of course, expect some loving, public messages from the singer. The lovebirds have been spending their coronavirus quarantine on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, so they’ve mostly been able to stay out of the public eye during this time. However, they have popped up to perform during virtual shows and specials, including The Voice finale in May.

Earlier this year, Blake and Gwen’s duet, “Nobody But You,” hit No. 1 on the country Billboard charts, and they’ve been heavily promoting the track all year long. Collaborating on such a successful son seems to have strengthened the pair’s relationship even more! It’s been nearly five years since Blake and Gwen first got together after their respective divorces in 2015, and their love is as strong as ever these days.

This fall, they’ll get to continue spending ample time together, as Gwen is returning as a coach for season 19 of The Voice. She took season 18 off and was replaced by Nick Jonas, but on June 16, it was announced that she’ll be back on the show later this year. Blake, of course, has been a permanent fixture on the show since season one.

Obviously, The Voice is a very special place for Blake and Gwen, since it’s where they first met. The singers were married to their exes, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, when Gwen was first on the show in season 7. However, when she returned for season 9, they were both going through divorces, and it bonded them in a way that they never expected. Gwen returned for seasons 12 and 17, and by that time, she and Blake were fully in love.