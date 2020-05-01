Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a party to celebrate their single ‘Nobody But You’ hitting number one on the country radio chart. The two even shared a sweet ‘number one kiss.’

Gwen Stefani, 50, and boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, each reached musical milestones this week when their duet “Nobody But You” reached the number one spot on the country radio airplay chart. It’s pop/rock goddess Gwen’s first even country number one, and Blake’s 27th, a record for the most among artists debuting this century. As a result, the couple along with her three kids, her brother and other members of their quarantine crew held a Friday night “number one” party at Blake’s Tishomingo, OK ranch.

“We’re having a number one party. I’m crying,” Gwen said during a series of May 1 Instagram stories videos while pointing to her right eye. “We got some presents from our family. We’re number one in country…me and Blake Shelton,” she continued, swinging the camera around to show everyone in the room then settling in against her country superstar sweetie.

Gwen’s son Zuma Rossdale, 11, could be seen gifting Blake with a multipurpose tool that included a hammer with a number of other gadgets such as a saw blade that come out of the sides. He gushed over it, “Oh my god it’s got everything!” as someone can be heard off camera saying “eighteen things!” Blake also received a tire pump, while social media loving Gwen was gifted with a selfie neck holder as a present. Next the lovebirds were seen in a boomarang video giving each other a big smooch with the words “number one party kiss” written above them.

An emotional Gwen directly addressed fans at the end of the videos by telling her followers, “Thank you guys so much for listening to ‘Nobody But You’ and getting us to number one. It’s hard for me to take it in,” while waving her hand around her head. “But, sending love to you all and hope you all are safe. Love you, love you, love you.” She then posted a tight shot of her adoring kiss with Blake as its own separate Instagram post. The singer wrote, #nobodybutyou #numberone #party! #thankyou!! 2020 @blakeshelton, gx,” along with a smiling emoji face with a cowboy hat, a set of hands in prayer and an emoji blowing a kiss. Congrats on the achievement you two!