Gwen Stefani Returning For ‘The Voice’ Season 19 & Reuniting With BF Blake Shelton

She’s back! Gwen Stefani is officially returning to ‘The Voice’ for season 19. This means she’ll be going head-to-head with longtime love Blake Shelton once again. Get ready for so many adorable Gwake moments!

There’s no doubt about it… The Voice season 19 is going to be epic. NBC announced on The Voice’s official Twitter page that Gwen Stefani is coming back to The Voice for the show’s 19th season. She’ll join boyfriend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend in the coaches’ chairs. Gwen is replacing Nick Jonas.

Gwen and Blake are reuniting on the show, where their love story began. Gwen first joined The Voice in 2014 as a coach alongside Blake. They were still just friends married to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert at the time. After their splits, they initially kept their relationship private. The couple didn’t make their first red carpet appearance until 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Blake has been a coach on The Voice since the very first season. Gwen has been a coach for seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17. Gwen was Team Blake’s celebrity advisor in season 10.

Season 18 of The Voice was filmed mostly at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blake and Gwen were quarantined together in Oklahoma during The Voice and even performed together in the finale. Their performance of their hit song “Nobody But You” was nothing short of romantic.

NBC also announced on June 16 that The Voice would return for season 19 in fall 2020. The long-running series will keep its Tuesday time slot. Tuesdays should officially be declared Blake and Gwen day this fall!