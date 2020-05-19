Breaking News
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Look So In Love Performing Their Sweet Duet On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be at home in Oklahoma, but they can still put on a great performance. The adorable couple performed their hit song ‘Nobody But You’ during the season 18 finale of ‘The Voice.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently quarantined in Oklahoma together and they made The Voice season 18 finale extra special with a sweet rendition of their song “Nobody But You.” As usual, Blake and Gwen were absolutely adorable when they performed together. The couple performed at Blake’s bar Ole Red in Oklahoma. They performed to honor the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for the service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blake and Gwen stared lovingly into each other’s eyes during the performance. Blake strummed on his guitar as he and Gwen sang together. As Gwen sang the last lyrics of “I don’t want to love nobody but you,” she looked over at her man. She smiled and there was such a twinkle in her eye. Their love is stronger than ever!

This isn’t the first time Blake and Gwen have performed their duet while in quarantine. The couple teamed up to sing “Nobody But You” during the ACM Presents: Our Country special in April 2020. It was the comforting performance we all needed during this crazy time.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen and Blake have been “writing music together” while in quarantine. Even though these two have been together for years, don’t expect them to tie the knot any time soon. “They are just taking things as they go and there isn’t much stress put on each other for anything,” our source continued. “And that is why they are so happy and why it works so well. All is good for them right now and they don’t have plans to change it up even while they are quarantined together.”