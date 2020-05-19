‘The Voice’ Live Blog: A Winner Will Be Crowned During Epic Season 18 Finale

It’s down to Thunderstorm, Todd, CammWess, Micah, and Toneisha on ‘The Voice’, and only one will walk away as the new season 18 champion. Follow along with our live blog through the end of the finale.

By the end of the night, a new winner of The Voice will be announced. Season 18 has been unlike any other, but there’s been no shortage of talent. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the finalists, coaches, and special guests will be performing from their homes. When the winner is revealed, he/she will be surrounded by their loved ones while in the comfort of their homes. It’s the show’s first-ever live finale from home, and it’s going to be a memorable one.

The final night of the season 18 finale kicks off with an incredible performance of Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open The Door” with the top 5, the top 9, and the coaches. Former coaches Shakira and CeeLo Green join the performance, as well as Team Blake’s official advisor Bebe Rexha. The Jonas Brothers with Karol G perform their brand-new song “X” during the finale. Even though they’re not performing *technically* together, these brothers and Karol G still knock it out of the park.

All of the coaches will be performing with their top 5 finalist(s). Blake starts off the performances with a rousing rendition of John Mellencamp’s “Authority Song” alongside finalist Todd Tilghman. John Legend performs “Conversations in the Dark” and “All of Me” in honor of the frontline nurses and doctors working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Antebellum gets us in the spirit for summer with their fun performance of their hit “Champagne Night.”

Nick Jonas and Thunderstorm Artis team up for one amazing performance of the Phil Collins classic “You’ll Be In My Heart.” Blake and Gwen Stefani’s performance of their duet “Nobody But You” is nothing short of magical. They look so in love singing to each other. Kelly Clarkson performs a powerful rendition of her new song “I Dare You.”

Blake performs for a third time with his second finalist Toneisha Harris. They unite for a lively performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.” Kelly and finalist Micah Iverson team up for a gorgeous rendition of Lady Antebellum’s “I Run To You.” Nick performs his newest single, “Until We Meet Again,” dedicated to all the frontline workers. Keep refreshing as we update live!