Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Writing Sweet Music Together While Quarantined

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are keeping busy during their COVID-19 quarantine. The loved up couple is turning their time in isolation into their very own ‘Sweet Escape’. Here’s how.

California has been under strict stay-at-home orders since March 19 and Gwen Stefani, 50, and Blake Shelton, 43, have been using their time in isolation wisely. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve been “doing fun stuff with his hair” and they’ve also been “writing music together” during quarantine.

One thing they haven’t been doing though, is making wedding plans. The source told HL, “they haven’t really been talking about getting engaged or plans for marriage. And no one should take that as a bad thing because they are in a great groove and all that will happen when it happens. Their relationship is a relationship like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it has that type of feel, where they don’t need any title to have a great long standing time together. They are just taking things as they go and there isn’t much stress put on each other for anything. And that is why they are so happy and why it works so well. All is good for them right now and they don’t have plans to change it up even while they are quarantined together. Its not changing how things are working for them in any way.”

Although the couple isn’t going to come out of quarantine wearing engagement rings, they just might come out with a new hit because when it comes to romantic duets, nobody does it better than Blake and Gwen. Back in January the lovebirds dropped their video for “Nobody But You,” and it’s basically just one long love letter come to life.

The video is a montage of adorable moments: the couple cuddle on a couch, huddle in one another’s arms by a beautiful lake, and naturally, indulge in plenty of kisses. The highlight comes when Blake serenaded Gwen with a French fry.