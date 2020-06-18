Happy 44th Birthday, Blake Shelton: Celebrate With His & Gwen Stefani’s Cutest Moments

It’s Blake Shelton’s birthday, and he already got the best present ever — his love with Gwen Stefani! As the country superstar turns 44, look back at Blake and Gwen’s sweetest, sexiest moments together!

It’s time to light 44 candles because it’s Blake Shelton’s big day! The Voice judge and country music superstar celebrates his birthday today, June 18, but with so many candles, he may need to recruit his sweetheart, Gwen Stefani, 50, to help blow them out. After all, if there’s anything hotter than a flame or sweeter than birthday cake, it’s the love between these two! Ever since they began dating in 2015, Blake and Gwen have set the new standard for couple goals.

From their romantic PDA on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016 to the look of love they gave each other while celebrating Adam Levine receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the romance between Blake and Gwen has been incredible. Plus, it seems that not a week goes by without Blake or Gwen sharing a picture of the other and expressing their affection on social media.

Gwen was so moved by everything that Blake did for her on Mother’s Day, that she took to Instagram on May 10 to show just how much she loves her man. “My captain #nobodybutyou gx thank u for a beautiful mother’s day,” Gwen’s caption read, featuring a photo of Blake looking so dashing in a captain’s hat while steering a boat.

Blake was looking forward to being incredibly “chivalrous” on Mother’s Day according to a source who spilled details EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “He wants help from her kids to basically pamper her all day. He wants to do whatever she wants on the day and just have her time to relax — even if that includes him taking the kids away from her for a few hours so she can have some alone time.”

After so many years together, it’s clear that Blake and Gwen have a love that’s built to last. So, what’s stopping them from walking down the aisle? Well, having been in quarantine for a number of months now, the couple is simply just enjoying their time together instead of planning for the immediate future. “Blake and Gwen have been enjoying life in quarantine and have been dealing with it the best that anyone can,” a source told HL.

“It has been a wonderful time being a family and speaking of family, towards the end of 2019 they have had many conversations about engagement and marriage and when it would happen but those conversations have stopped completely since they are focusing their attention on everything else that is going on in their lives.” Although fans have undoubtedly been looking forward to a possible engagement, they can rest assured the Blake and Gwen are still living on Cloud Nine!

On Blake’s birthday, there is plenty to celebrate with these two! Head up to the gallery above to see more of the sweetest public displays of affection between the country crooner and pop star. Happy birthday, Blake!