Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton After Their Duet Hits No.1: I Can’t Believe I ‘Get To Know You’

As if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance couldn’t get more adorable, they’re being super flirty with each other thanks to their duet ‘Nobody But You’ hitting number one on the country radio chart.

Gwen Stefani just achieved a career first at the age of 50, with her first number one country song. Her duet partner and loving boyfriend Blake Shelton couldn’t wait to congratulate her on the success of “Nobody But You.” “Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou,” Blake, 43, tweeted to Gwen and his fans on Apr. 27. Gwen responded back by gushing over how lucky she is to even know the county superstar, as well as being so blessed with him letting her be part of the recording.

“Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton – let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u?!,” Gwen tweeted back in response. “Thank you! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!” she added, signing “gx.”

It turned out to be a milestone moment for both Gwen and Blake. Chart data tweeted, “@blakeshelton and@gwenstefani’s ‘Nobody But You’ rises to #1 on this week’s Country Airplay chart. Blake earns his 27th #1 hit, the most among artists debuting this century. It’s Gwen’s first #1.” 27 number one country singles in 20 years is so impressive for Blake. Almost as impressive as pop-rock queen Gwen getting a number one song on country radio.

The tune was released to country radio outlets on Jan. 21, 2020, as the third single from Blake’s fifth compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The couple has been doing their best to promote it, even when the coronavirus outbreak hit and states started going into stay-at-home lockdowns in March and early April. The two still performed the tune every chance they got via remote from Blake’s Tishamingo, OK ranch. The lovebirds sweetly sang “Nobody But You” on ACM Presents: Our Country on Apr. 5, and again on Jimmy Fallon‘s at home version of The Tonight Show on April 13.

Blake and Gwen — along with her three sons and her brother — have been in isolation since March at Blake’s ranch. The couple sweetly sang the tune remotely on the Tonight Show as they looked so in love, while Blake strummed along on the guitar. That came after Gwen attempted to give Blake a haircut on the sides of his head in his ongoing effort to reclaim the mullet hairstyle he sported early in his career. Ahh, the things they’ll do for their pal Jimmy’s show!