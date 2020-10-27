Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Engaged: He Proposes After 5 Years Of Dating

Cue the wedding bells! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are FINALLY engaged! Blake revealed the exciting news and Gwen’s ring on Oct. 27!

Blake Shelton, 44, and Gwen Stefani, 51, are engaged! The two singers, whose romance blossomed on the set of The Voice, will finally walk down the aisle. Blake posted the exciting news on Twitter on Oct. 27. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” he tweeted. He also posted a photo of Gwen holding up her ring while kissing Blake. Blake’s rep also confirmed to HollywoodLife that he proposal took place “recently” in Oklahoma.

Fans have anxiously been waiting for Blake and Gwen to take the next step in their relationship ever since they got together on the set of The Voice in the fall of 2015. At the time, Blake was recently divorced from Miranda Lambert, while Gwen had just ended her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Both stars have since said that they were “saved” by each other after their respective breakups, and they’ve been madly in love ever since!

Although the two kept the romance on the DL at first, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in Feb. 2016 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and since then, they’ve had a very public love story. Not only have they walked countless red carpets together, but they’ve also recorded multiple duets, including “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.” They even won a CMT Award for the latter just earlier this month, marking Gwen’s very first country music award show win!

Gwen has three sons –Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, — from her marriage to Gavin, and Blake has taken to the father role like a pro. The boys absolutely adore him! The kids have spent plenty of time on Blake’s private ranch in Oklahoma, while also residing in Los Angeles, where Gwen lives. This fall, Blake and Gwen have been mostly residing in L.A. while filming season 19 of The Voice, where they’re both coaches once again. Later this year, the show will be live, and we’ll hopefully hear more about this sweet proposal!

These two are not shy about showing off their love for one another on social media, so it’s no surprise that they made the announcement via Twitter and Instagram. Gwen also recently celebrated her 51st birthday in early Oct. 2020, and Blake sent his longtime love a special message. “It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…” he captioned his Instagram message to Gwen. We can’t wait for the wedding!