Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Prove They’re More In Love Than Ever On Country Tune ‘Happy Anywhere’

Ever since falling in love, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made beautiful music together – literally! The couple teamed up again for ‘Happy Anywhere,’ dubbing each other their ‘destination.’

It’s safe to say that Blake Shelton could be at the bottom of the ocean, in the middle of the desert, or taking a meeting in a Manhattan office, and he still would be having the time of his life so long as Gwen Stefani was there. It’s that kind of sentiment that’s at the heart of Blake and Gwen’s new duet. “Happy Anywhere,” released on July 24, sees Blake, 44, and Gwen, 50, team up to sing about being able to love each other wherever they may be. “Since I met you, I swear/I could be happy anywhere/Any map dot location/You’re always my destination,” Blake leads on the chorus, as Gwen sings along. Their voices harmonized beautifully on the track, and we are already hoping for more collaborations in the future!

The pair truly seemed more in love than ever as they sang the romantic country tune, which also sees Blake refer to himself as “a rolling stone with a reckless streak.” Gwen also sings, “My home’s wherever your heart is,” a nod to the the couple moving in together late last year. “You’re the the only thing that I’m chained to,” Blake also sings in the first verse on the two minute and :50 second track. The Spotify debut was accompanied by an adorable video of the pair enjoying a beach hug at sunset. Gwen flips her hair back as she puts her head against Blake’s, smiling ear-to-ear.

“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,'” he said in a statement announcing the new song. “We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year.”

Since starting up their romance in 2015, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have frequently come together in song. They released “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” in 2016, an anthem that seemed to reflect their respective breakups – Blake and Miranda Lambert, Gwen and Gavin Rossdale. The couple teamed up again in 2017 for a holiday-themed “You Made It Feel Like Christmas,” as part of Gwen’s album of the same name. Earlier in 2002, Blake and Gwen released the duet, “Nobody but You,” a track from his record, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. Blake and Gwen performed the song during the 2020 Grammys, one of the few non-Kobe Bryant-related moments during the Jan. 26 ceremony.

‘Fans will get to see more of Blake and Gwen together when she makes her triumphant return to The Voice. After taking a break from Season 18 to wrap up her Las Vegas residency, Gwen will return for Season 19. While the season promises to bring the drama, expect plenty of humor. “Blake is a jokester. He is very excited that Gwen is returning to The Voice next season and can’t wait to joke with her throughout the show,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His joke now — is that she is rocking the cradle with a younger man and that he will always be younger than her.”

Don’t get it twisted – while joking about a woman’s age is a huge “no-no,” the insider adds that Blake’s sense of humor is “one of the biggest things that Gwen loves about him.” It’s why she can be happy anywhere with him, too.