Why Blake Shelton Is ‘Very Excited’ About Gwen Stefani Returning To ‘The Voice’

‘The Voice’s viewers are in for another season filled with love in the air, as Gwen Stefani is returning to judge alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton. We’ve got his favorite thing to do with his lady on set.

After taking a break from The Voice season 18 to wrap up her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani is returning for the show’s 19th season. That means viewers are going to get a lot more adorable and memorable moments between the “Sweet Escape” singer and her boyfriend, fellow judge Blake Shelton. The pair met and fell in love on the show nearly five years ago, so it will be a season to remember for Shelfani fans, and Blake couldn’t be more thrilled.

‘Blake is a jokester. He is very excited that Gwen is returning to The Voice next season and can’t wait to joke with her throughout the show. His joke now — especially since we are near his birthday — is that she is rocking the cradle with a younger man and that he will always be younger than her,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Blake turned 44 on June 18, while impossibly youthful looking Gwen turns 51 on Oct. 3.

“Blake‘s sense of humor is one of the biggest things that Gwen loves about him,” our insider continues. Blake’s handsome, talented, successful and he’s funny, never taking himself too seriously. No wonder Gwen feels she’s got the total package. His quick wit is also something The Voice viewers love about him. He gives as good as he gets, especially with season 19’s other judges Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

While Gwen wasn’t with Blake at work during season 18, as Nick Jonas served on the panel, they spent plenty of time together due to the COVID-19 lockdown. They couple hunkered down at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, along with her three children, her brother and his wife.

“They do feel that they are still in a honeymoon phase with their relationship. And dealing with COVID, they have gotten even more close in this time of quarantine,” the source adds. So does that mean they’ll finally be engaged when the new season of The Voice rolls around? “That obviously leads to the marriage and engagement question that will come about, especially when they work on The Voice. But they anticipate to remain boyfriend and girlfriend during the tapings.”

The pair will celebrate five years as a couple in Oct. 2020, as they both went through divorces in the summer of 2015. The fellow judges ended up leaning on each other through their pain, and the emotions then turned into love. The Voice viewers have had the fun of watching their romance blossom into the amazing couple that they still are to this day.