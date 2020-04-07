Gwen Stefani Flirtatiously Mocks Blake Shelton For ‘Stay Stace’ Mess-Up On AMC Special

Blake Shelton messed up telling fans to ‘stay safe’ during the ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ special. Gwen Stefani was with her BF and sweetly teased him for bumbling his words by saying ‘stay stace.’

Blake Shelton was among the slew of performers for ACM Presents: Our Country on Apr. 5, and he ended his segment attempting to tell everyone to “stay safe” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only when he went to say the words, it came out as “stay stace.” Girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50, was there with him as the couple performed their duet “Nobody But You.” She doubled over laughing into his chest as he tried to correct himself by saying “say safe” and fans are swooning over how adorable these two are.

Gwen later shared the clip to her Instagram with a sweet caption teasing him. The couple was outside with a warm fire pit burning behind them. Blake, 43, could be seen wearing his beloved green camouflage jacket and baseball cap. Gwen looked stunning yet country-chic. She wore her blonde locks straight and had beautiful makeup. But she balanced it with a plaid flannel shirt and oversized dark parka.

When the performance wrapped, Gwen put her hands up to shine a light on Blake as he was supposed to deliver the message of safety on behalf of the pair. “Stay stace everyone, we love you,” he initially said. Blake immediately corrected himself but bungled again with, “I said say safe” while Gwen collapsed into his chest with laughter. She wrote in the caption of the video, “#saysace Gx @blakeshelton.”

Fans absolutely loved Blake’s goof and Gwen’s sweet reaction. User maddieebrookee commented under Gwen’s post, “fave couple ever 😍🙌🏻 thank u guys for this!!!” while lisa___faith wrote, “You two sooo dam adorable 😍😍.” Fan fyeahgwenstefani gushed, “this is too precious love u guys so much ❤️😍,” as jsmith416 added, “I’m cracking up! 🤣😆 Is he meaning to say that???” From Gwen’s reaction probably not, but it made for a much-needed light-hearted moment during the COVID-19 crisis.