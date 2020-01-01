Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Sweet Kisses During NYE Party — Watch Adorable PDA Vid

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are SO cute! The hot couple rang in 2020 together, and looked more in love than ever!

Gwen Stefani, 50, and Blake Shelton, 43, are getting 2020 off on the right foot! The gorgeous couple — who have been dating for four years — rang in the new decade together along with their families and Gwen’s three kids Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. The singer shared a series of sweet videos from their NYE festivities, including one of her and Blake sharing a sweet kiss! We can’t get over how in love Gwen and Blake looked, and absolutely can’t wait for them to get engaged! In another hilarious video, Blake showed off his dancing skills as he grooved along to her iconic hit “Hollaback Girl” — while he wasn’t quite as suave as her back-up dancers, we’d love to see him hit the stage with his leading lady at some point!

Both Gwen and Blake rocked the stage last night for NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 special, which was pre-taped. The former No Doubt member stunned in a silver sequin jacket dress and matching boots as she performed her catchy tracks “The Sweet Escape” and “Hollaback Girl.” For their actual NYE plans, the couple planned a cozy evening in with a fun football themed house party! Gwen was in full-theme as she rocked a headgear, 2020 headband and a beanie rocking the logo of the Arizona Cardinals. The party looked like so much on social media, and Gwen seemed to be having the best time as she smiled and laughed in several of the videos posted. The couple could also be seen clinking a celebratory glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne, proving these two are totally ready for the year ahead.

The “Cool” singer later posted a fun selfie captioned “Hi #2020 Gx.” Bundled up in a camo scarf, she twinned with Blake who rocked a matching print jumpsuit.

While the couple aren’t engaged yet, wedding rumors have been rampant about the pair for months! As we’ve previously reported, Gwen and Blake did move in together this year — along with her three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale — but aren’t in a rush to tie the knot. We love seeing these two together, though, and they definitely made us swoon with their duet “Nobody But You” which dropped on Dec. 13.