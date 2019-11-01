Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are ‘Deeply In Love,’ But Wedding Plans Are Still ‘A Work In Progress’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going steady for years, and now, it’s ‘a matter of when, not if’ the couple will take their relationship down the aisle.

There’s no denying that Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, are absolutely smitten with each other. The A-list couple is totally living the dream. “Blake and Gwen are in the same boat that they have been in forever — they are deeply in love with each other and the life they have made for each other is something out of a movie,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. And it really is! The duo not only get to work together on The Voice, but also have built a relationship on a sturdy foundation of support and respect. Still, after roughly four years of dating, fans are wondering when — or even if — the couple will tie the knot. Well, fans of the duo can rest assured, as Gwen “wants to get married soon and show her kids that Blake is her forever.”

However, there’s a catch. A wedding is definitely “not going to be this year,” the source shared. Both Blake and Gwen have busy schedules with their respective tours throughout the year, their duties on The Voice, which wraps Dec. 15, and Gwen’s three boys — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and five-year-old Apollo — still in school. In terms of planning, “there is still some time for it all to happen. But one thing is for sure, it will happen. It is a work in progress.”

When wedding planning officially gets underway, though, fans can definitely expect a lot of romantic and traditional gestures, including Blake getting down on one knee for the proposal. “He’s traditional that way and that’s something he will just want to do for Gwen,” another source shared with HollywoodLife. When it comes to timing, it’s “a matter of when, not if. They will get married, they’re just meant to be.”

The couple will likely have a traditional church ceremony, the source continued, adding that Gwen’s children will definitely play a major role, as her sons “love Blake as much as she does.” But there’s no time frame right now. “She’s [Gwen] not in any huge rush and is letting Blake take the lead. And, to be honest, she is very happy with things exactly as they are. They are living in their new home together and things couldn’t be more perfect.”

Blake and Gwen really haven’t been able to stop gushing about one another since they took their relationship public. Following their 2015 divorces from exes, Gavin Rossdale, 54, and Miranda Lambert, 35, Blake and Gwen made their relationship official in November 2015. Thec ountry crooner even shared how the timing of the respective divorces showed him and Gwen that they were “meant to be.” Fans will have to wait patiently as Gwen and Blake take their time to mold their future!