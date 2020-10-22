Gwen Stefani Freaks Out & Gushes Over Blake Shelton After Winning 1st CMT Award For Their Duet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton checked off another milestone moment in their relationship during last night’s CMT Music Awards! The Voice coaches took home the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for their duet, “Nobody But You” — which marks Gwen and Blake’s first-ever award win together and Gwen’s first CMT Award. Both Gwen, 51, and Blake, 44, took to social media to shower each other with love after their big win. They celebrated from home with a sweet hug and martinis, of course!

“First of all, this is unbelievable,” Blake said, before the couple thanked each other. “I can’t believe… country music… What is happening with my life?” Gwen asked in disbelief. “I told Gwen when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, I was like, ‘That would’ve been cool, but I don’t know what our chance of beating Justin Bieber are,'” Blake said. “But here we are.”

Gwen and Blake were up against Carly Pearce and Lee Brice‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours,” Kane Brown featuring Nelly‘s “Cool Again,” Marshmello and Kane Brown’s “One Thing Right” and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi‘s “Beer Can’t Fix.”

The video continued with Blake thanking fans for voting. He noted that the couple saw their social media feeds filled with fan support ahead of the CMT Awards. “I really do believe these awards shows are beginning to lose creditability over the last few years and fan-voter awards are really the only standup awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes, because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things, so we love you so much,” Blake said before the couple shared “I love you” messages to each other.

The Voice coaches ended their video with a celebratory martini toast. “We were prepared just incase,” he said as they grabbed their matching cocktails. “This means the world to us more than you probably imagine,” Blake added. “This is a crazy pairing, but it’s working!”

Blake and Gwen continued to celebrate their CMT win on social media. “Wow weeeeeee NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!!! thank u to everybody that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!,” Gwen wrote alongside an official CMT photo announcing the couple’s Collaborative Video of the Year win. Blake shared the same photo with the caption: “It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani! CONGRATS on your first @CMT Award!! And thanks to Y’ALL for voting!!!”

Additionally, Gwen tweeted: “@blakeshelton i love u so much – i’ve learned so much from u – thank u for sharing country music w me!! gx.”