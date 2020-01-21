Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss, Cuddle & Serenade One Another In ‘Nobody But You’ Video

When it comes to romantic duets, nobody does it better than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – and they showed off their love in the video for their charming new song, ‘Nobody But You.’

After Blake Shelton, 43, released Fully Loaded: God’s Country on Dec. 13, fans have been counting down to the day that his new duet with sweetheart Gwen Stefani, 50, would get a music video. Thankfully, that wait is finally over. The sweethearts have dropped the video for “Nobody But You,” and it’s just as romantic as the song’s lyrics. The video is a montage of swoon-worthy moments: the couple cuddle on a couch, huddle in one another’s arms by a picturesque lake, and of course, indulge in many kisses. The most adorable highlight, arguably, is Blake serenading Gwen with a French fry.

“Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon,” Blake Griffin tweeted on Jan. 17 when announcing the video. In the thirteen second preview, Blake and Betty the dog take a stroll through a misty wounds, before a series of scenes play: Gwen twirling in a gown; Blake and Gwen cuddling on a couch; Gwen and Blake taking a cruise together, channeling their inner Jack and Rose; and having a cozy little dinner together at a diner straight out of the 1980s. It was a romantic trip through time between these two lovebirds, a perfect visual to accompany their duet.

“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” said Blake when first announcing the duet. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you,’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after. Then one day I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too – it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it’s magical. I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

“Nobody But You” is Blake and Gwen’s third duet. They teamed up for 2016’s “Go Ahead And Break My Heart,” and for the 2017 holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Fans will get a chance to see Gwen and Blake recreate this latest magical moment for themselves sooner than they think. They will perform together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, where Blake’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.”