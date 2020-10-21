CMT Awards 2020 Winners: Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood & More — Full List

The winners for country music’s only fan-voted award show are here! The artists who won CMT Awards were announced during the telecast on Oct. 21.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards aired on October 21, but the show was quite different than in years’ past due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event still featured star-studded performances and big-name presenters giving out the awards, but there was no major red carpet or audience in attendance. Luckily, viewers still got an amazing experience while watching the show, and the biggest artists in country music were honored by their fans with awards.

At the 2020 show, the artists with the most nominations were Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. The show was hosted by Ashley, along with Sarah Hyland and Kane Brown. Check out a full list of stars who won below — the winners are noted in bold, and we’ll be updating the list LIVE throughout the show!

Duo Video of the Year

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“I Should Probably Go To Bed” — Dan + Shay

“Blessings” — Florida Georga Line

“One Big Country Song” — LOCASH

“Die From A Broken Heart” — Maddie & Tae

Female Video of the Year

“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde

“Drinking Alone” — Carrie Underwood

“Homecoming Queen?” — Kelsea Ballerini

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

“Bluebird — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Drinking Alone” — Carrie Underwood

“Polaroid” — Keith Urban

“Homecoming Queen?” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Male Video of the Year

“Got What I Got” — Jason Aldean

“One Margarita” — Luke Bryan

“Even Though I’m Leaving” — Luke Combs

“Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen

“Hard To Forget” — Sam Hunt

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett

Group Video of the Year

“Champagne Night” — Lady A

“Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” — Little Big Town

“Cheatin’ Songs” — Midland

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Gaslighter” — The Chicks

“Crowded Table” — The Highwomen

Breakthrough Video of the Year

“The Git Up” — Blanco Brown

“Family Tree” — Caylee Hammack

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress

“I Wish Grandpas Never Died” — Riley Green

“After A Few” — Travis Denning

Collaborative Video of the Year

“Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Cool Again” — Kane Brown ft. Nelly

“One Thing Right” — Marshmello & Kane Brown

“Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett ft. Jon Pardi

CMT Performance of the Year

“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde from CMT Artists of the Year

“Brand New Man” — Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn from CMT Crossroads

“Drowning” — Chris Young from CMT Artists of the Year

“Graveyard” — Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini from CMT Crossroads

“Fancy” — Sam Hunt from CMT Artists of the Year

“Tell Me When It’s Over” — Sheryl Crow & Chris Stapleton from CMT Crossroads