Nelly Reveals BSB’s AJ McLean Is The ‘Toughest Competition’ Of ‘DWTS’ Season 29

When it comes to ‘DWTS’ season 29, Nelly already knows who his ‘toughest competition’ is, and it’s none other than Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean. Nelly thinks AJ will likely be around until the end!

Dancing With the Stars season 29 will premiere Sept. 14 on ABC, and a new group of celebrities will be hitting the ballroom and showing off their moves. One of those contestants is rapper Nelly, 45. The Grammy winner spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, and revealed the celebrity he thinks has the moves to win it all.

“I think AJ [McLean] will be around to possibly the end,” Nelly said. “You know, he has been jamming for a long time and picking up choreography. He has been trying to downplay it, but AJ be moving. He be moving, bro! I think he is the toughest competition out there.”

Even though Nelly is no stranger to performing, he’ll be the first to admit that DWTS is a whole new ball game for him. “Nothing I have done has prepared me for this,” Nelly continued. “Maybe just being in front of the camera is just the only thing, and that is no help when you are looking at your feet and making sure you are doing the right steps. So this is definitely outside of the box and definitely out of the comfort zone. So I am just going to give it my best shot and hope that things turn out well and I really don’t break a leg.”

Nelly’s DWTS pro is still a secret and won’t be revealed until the season premiere. The “Hot in Herre” singer admitted that his training has been hard “work,” but his partner has really helped him get on his feet.

“I might have to buy her a car after this because I can’t believe she is able to get me to move my feet on time,” Nelly revealed. “That is incredible. It has been tedious, but it has been tedious because I have never ever done it before. I think maybe some of the other people, not like they aren’t working as hard as I am, but some of the things they may not need to go over as well. I think the fact that I can count music, I think that helps me a little bit more, but it has been hard. [It’s a] lot of work because I can’t dance! I can’t dance! Like literally. This is an adventure.” Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.