‘DWTS’ Season 29 Cast Revealed: Nelly, Chrishell Stause, Carole Baskin & More

After much anticipation, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 29 cast was announced live on ‘Good Morning America.’ The list of celebrities includes Chrishell Stause, AJ McLean, and more.

Dancing With the Stars will return for season 29 on Sept. 14. Less than two weeks before the premiere, ABC revealed its DWTS celebrity lineup. These stars will be paired up with the previously announced Dancing With the Stars pros.

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean had already been confirmed as part of the season 29 cast. Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that her co-star Chrishell Stause had joined DWTS. See the full cast list below:

Carole Baskin, animal activist and star of Netflix’s Tiger King

Nelly, Grammy-winning rapper best known for hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma”

AJ McLean, member of the Backstreet Boys

Monica Aldama, head coach on Netflix docuseries Cheer

Jesse Metcalfe, actor best known for his role on Desperate Housewives & currently starring on Chesapeake Shores

Anne Heche, Emmy-nominated film and TV actress

Johnny Weir, former Olympic figure skater and current on-air commentator

Vernon Davis, Super Bowl champion

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former star of The Bachelorette

Justina Machado, star of the hit sitcom One Day At A Time

Charles Oakley, former NBA player

Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real and sideline correspondent on Holey Moley

Skai Jackson, Disney Channel actress and YouTuber

Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset

Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s Catfish

The pros for this season include Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Daniella and Britt are first-time pros, with Britt being the first Black female pro in DWTS history. Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson will not be pros this season due to their pregnancies.

DWTS season 29 will be unlike any other season before it. There will be a number of health and safety protocols implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the pros must live apart while competing, even the married couples. This means Jenna and Val, Emma and Sasha, and Pasha and Daniella will be separated throughout their season 29 duration.

Tyra Banks will be taking over as the season 29 host. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the show in July 2020. Tyra will be the sole host of Dancing With the Stars season 29. The show will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.