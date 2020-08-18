‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Pros Revealed: Sharna Burgess Returns & More

The return of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is right around the corner! Season 29 premieres Sept. 14 and the pro dancers were revealed Aug. 18 on ‘GMA.’ Most of your faves are back!

Dancing With the Stars season 29 will return Sept. 14 on ABC with all-new celebrities, as well as familiar pros and brand-new ones. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, who were not asked to be pros in season 28, are back full-time for season 29. Professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the very first time. Britt makes DWTS history as the first Black female pro.

Unlike in previous seasons when the cast would be released before the shows premiere, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite pros are paired. This season is also unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to ensure the safety of the pros and the celebs, all the pros must live apart while competing — even the married couples!

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

As you can see, reigning champion Alan Bersten is back as a pro. He won last season with The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. He’s going to try and win back-to-back seasons! Fan favorite Artem Chigvintsev isn’t back this season, but he did just welcome a baby boy with Nikki Bella.

Three married couples will be competing in season 29. Emma and Sasha, Val and Jenna, and Pasha and Daniela will be hitting the ballroom with celebs. The competition is going to be more intense than ever.

Tyra Banks will be taking over as the new host of Dancing With the Stars. Longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the show in July 2020. Tom had been with the show for 15 years. Erin was a contestant in season 10 and later became a co-host.