Mary Fitzgerald EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Chrishell Stause has been ‘busy’ with ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star was spotted at the show’s studio at the end of August!

It was no coincidence that Chrishell Stause was seen outside the Dancing with the Stars studio on Aug. 27. Three days later, the Selling Sunset star’s castmate and fellow Oppenheim Group co-worker, Mary Fitzgerald, confirmed that Chrishell is indeed involved on the dance competition show during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife TVTalk. The topic came about after Mary debated whether or not Chrishell is ready to date, after her now estranged husband, Justin Hartley, unexpectedly filed for divorce in Nov. 2019.

“I am so happy for her! I have no idea! I don’t think she’s ready to date, but maybe sometime soon,” Mary told HollywoodLife. The real estate queen then revealed why she doesn’t believe Chrishell has time to date — a reason that involved her co-star’s exciting new show. “I think she’s just so busy with work and with DWTS and stuff like that,” Mary revealed, adding, “That girl doesn’t have time to date, she’s so busy!” ABC has yet to make an official announcement on Chrishell’s addition to the Season 29 cast, however.

On the very same day Chrishell was seen arriving at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles that Saturday, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko was also pictured by the building. So, not only has Chrishell been in talks about joining DWTS, but fans are now wondering if Gleb will be competing at the Selling Sunset star’s side!

Season 29’s dancing pros were announced on Good Morning America on Aug. 18, while all of the celebrity contestants will be announced soon. In the meantime, Mary told us about Chrishell’s transformation on her current show, Selling Sunset, over the past three seasons. “I think when she first came in on Season 1, she didn’t know anybody, so of course she’s going to be a little reserved. She was just always really nice, kind of quiet,” Mary admitted.