‘Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Confirms Chrishell Stause Has Joined ‘DWTS’ Season 29 – Watch

Mary Fitzgerald EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Chrishell Stause has been ‘busy’ with ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star was spotted at the show’s studio at the end of August!

It was no coincidence that Chrishell Stause was seen outside the Dancing with the Stars studio on Aug. 27. Three days later, the Selling Sunset star’s castmate and fellow Oppenheim Group co-worker, Mary Fitzgerald, confirmed that Chrishell is indeed involved on the dance competition show during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife TVTalk. The topic came about after Mary debated whether or not Chrishell is ready to date, after her now estranged husband, Justin Hartley, unexpectedly filed for divorce in Nov. 2019.

Chrishell Stause is pictured arriving at the DWTS studio on Aug. 27, 2020. Although she is wearing a face mask, her cell phone has the same case and pop socket from this Instagram photo. (Phamous/BACKGRID)

“I am so happy for her! I have no idea! I don’t think she’s ready to date, but maybe sometime soon,” Mary told HollywoodLife. The real estate queen then revealed why she doesn’t believe Chrishell has time to date — a reason that involved her co-star’s exciting new show. “I think she’s just so busy with work and with DWTS and stuff like that,” Mary revealed, adding, “That girl doesn’t have time to date, she’s so busy!” ABC has yet to make an official announcement on Chrishell’s addition to the Season 29 cast, however.

Mary Fitzgerald, pictured above, on the Netflix reality television series Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

On the very same day Chrishell was seen arriving at the DWTS studio in Los Angeles that Saturday, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko was also pictured by the building. So, not only has Chrishell been in talks about joining DWTS, but fans are now wondering if Gleb will be competing at the Selling Sunset star’s side!

Chrishell Stause, pictured on the left, on Selling Sunset. (Netflix)
Season 29’s dancing pros were announced on Good Morning America on Aug. 18, while all of the celebrity contestants will be announced soon. In the meantime, Mary told us about Chrishell’s transformation on her current show, Selling Sunset, over the past three seasons. “I think when she first came in on Season 1, she didn’t know anybody, so of course she’s going to be a little reserved. She was just always really nice, kind of quiet,” Mary admitted.
“[Chrishell’s] trying to warm up to people, make sure she trusts them,” Mary continued. “And then I think Season 2, we all get a little bit closer and then Season 3, we’re all like, besties.” We hope to see even more exciting friendships made on this new season of DWTS!