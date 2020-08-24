Watch
Hollywood Life

Artem Chigvintsev Returning For ‘DWTS’ Season 29 & Will ‘Dedicate’ This Season To His Son With Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev
ABC
After outrage that he was not a part of season 28, Artem Chigvintsev is back for ‘DWTS’ season 29. He revealed the news and gushed he would ‘dedicate’ his return to his baby.

He’s back! Artem Chigvintsev, 38, will be back in the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars season 29, less than two months after welcoming a son with Nikki Bella, 36. The pro dancer made the announcement during the Aug. 24 edition of Good Morning America.

“Last season watching from the sidelines makes [sic] me realize how much I really missed the show, missed performing live. I just can’t wait to get back and I want to dedicate this season to my little boy because I now have a family to support, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said on GMA.

Before season 28, Artem had been a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars for seasons 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27. Season 25 was when he met his now-fiancee. The two were paired up and came in 7th place. Artem and Nikki started dating after she broke up with John Cena, 43. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son on July 31, 2020.

Artem opened up about being a new father during his GMA interview. “It has been the most incredible feeling, and Nicole and I are just obsessed,” Artem gushed. “I just didn’t know I would have so much love to give. It’s just incredible.” However, he did admit that parenthood has been “kind of challenging because he’s been waking up every hour and a half. I really feel bad for Nicole because he’s a really good eater, so he’s been on it.”

DWTS season 29 will be unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be more safety protocols in place. All the pros must live apart, including the married pro couples, while competing. The celebrities competing on the show will not be revealed until the show’s premiere on Sept. 14. Dancing With the Stars season 29 will air Tuesdays on ABC.