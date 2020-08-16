Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev ‘Closer Than Ever’ After Birth Of Their Son

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking in the joys of new parenthood bliss now that their baby boy is here and it’s bringing out the love they have for each other.

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, officially became parents when their son was born on July 31 and the new experience has been nothing but beneficial to them as individuals and as a couple. “It’s absolutely brought her and Artem closer than ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the baby’s arrival. “You can see how in love he is with her and it’s very sweet.”

Nikki gave birth to their bundle of joy one day before her twin sister Brie, 36, gave birth to her second child, a boy, with her husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Aug. 1, so there’s been a lot of excitement in the family! The sisters announced their pregnancies on the same day, Jan. 29, and had been anticipating when the babies would show up, especially since it was very possible they would both give birth on the same day. Although that didn’t happen, one day apart is definitely still amazing!

Before Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child, they announced that they were engaged on Jan. 3. The romantic proposal was shown on Nikki and Brie’s reality show, Total Bellas in June and it included a string orchestra and everything! Artem’s speech was also truly memorable.

“I feel like when we met [on Dancing With the Stars], it was definitely fate,” he said to Nikki during the emotional moment. “The thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. They say that love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies. You turn my world upside down, but in the most incredible way and I love you so, so much. I don’t even think words can describe how you make me feel and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunrise and sunset with you. What I’m trying to say is…will you marry me?”

Nikki and Artem’s love story is one for the books and now that their son, whose hand can be seen in Nikki’s Instagram announcement above, is here, we’d say things are only getting better! We can’t wait to see the more of the what’s sure to be memorable moments with the party of three soon!