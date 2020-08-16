Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Nikki Bella & Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev ‘Closer Than Ever’ After Birth Of Their Son

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki BellaTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
and

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking in the joys of new parenthood bliss now that their baby boy is here and it’s bringing out the love they have for each other.

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, officially became parents when their son was born on July 31 and the new experience has been nothing but beneficial to them as individuals and as a couple. “It’s absolutely brought her and Artem closer than ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the baby’s arrival. “You can see how in love he is with her and it’s very sweet.”

Nikki gave birth to their bundle of joy one day before her twin sister Brie, 36, gave birth to her second child, a boy, with her husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Aug. 1, so there’s been a lot of excitement in the family! The sisters announced their pregnancies on the same day, Jan. 29, and had been anticipating when the babies would show up, especially since it was very possible they would both give birth on the same day. Although that didn’t happen, one day apart is definitely still amazing!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Before Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child, they announced that they were engaged on Jan. 3. The romantic proposal was shown on Nikki and Brie’s reality show, Total Bellas in June and it included a string orchestra and everything! Artem’s speech was also truly memorable.

“I feel like when we met [on Dancing With the Stars], it was definitely fate,” he said to Nikki during the emotional moment. “The thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. They say that love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies. You turn my world upside down, but in the most incredible way and I love you so, so much. I don’t even think words can describe how you make me feel and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunrise and sunset with you. What I’m trying to say is…will you marry me?”

Nikki and Artem’s love story is one for the books and now that their son, whose hand can be seen in Nikki’s Instagram announcement above, is here, we’d say things are only getting better! We can’t wait to see the more of the what’s sure to be memorable moments with the party of three soon!