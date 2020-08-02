Nikki Bella Welcomes First Child With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev — See Pic

It’s a boy! A huge congratulations is in order for Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, who welcomed their first child together on Friday, July 31.

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 37, have welcomed their first baby! The former WWE legend and Total Bellas star shared the exciting news on Sunday, August 2, after welcoming a beautiful baby boy with her fiance! The first-time mom took to Instagram with a beautiful message about her sweet newborn and received so much love from her fans and followers. “7/31/2020,” she captioned next to a photo of them holding their newborns hand. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.” Artem posted the same photo with an equally cute caption. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella.”

Nikki’s pregnancy came as a shock to everyone, particularly because she, and her twin sister Brie Bella, made the joint announcement that they were both expecting! “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted in the announcement on Jan. 29. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

Since they revealed they were expecting their bundles of joy only a week and a half apart, all eyes have been on the wrestling superstar siblings. What’s even crazier is that they, again, both announced that they gave birth on the same day! Brie revealed that she gave birth to her second child hours before her sister did. She and her husband Daniel Bryan are already parents to daughter, Birdie Joe, 2.

Before Nikki welcomed her adorable bub, she made headlines for showing off her baby bump alongside her sis in pics, videos, and at events on a regular basis. The twins also documented their pregnancy journeys on Total Bellas, including the time they found out they were both expecting. The duo were super open with their fans from day one, and appeared to be loving their journey to motherhood together!

However it wasn’t just mom who was bursting at the seams with joy. Proud father-to-be Artem couldn’t wait to post the first image of his baby on Jan. 29. The Russian-American dancer made it clear he was so excited for the forthcoming chapter of his life when he shared the sonogram snap. Their baby’s profile could be seen quite clearly in the black and white photo, as the bub’s head was in the bottom right quadrant of the image. “I’m going to be a dad,” Artem wrote, adding, “We are so excited!” Big congratulations to Nikki and Artem on their new tot! We can’t wait to see pics and videos of their littlest family member soon!