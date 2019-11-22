‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley & Wife Chrishell Stause Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

An unexpected split. Justin Hartley filed for divorce from ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause on Nov. 22, after announcing he’s looking forward to ‘many more years of love and laughs’ with the Netflix star just four months prior.

Without any warning (to fans, at least), Justin Hartley, 42, filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 38, on Nov. 22, according to records from Van Nuys Court that HollywoodLife read. The reason of the split remains ambiguous, with “irreconcilable differences” being the deal-breaker listed inside the docs, TMZ reported. Justin, who plays Kevin Pearson on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, didn’t even use a lawyer to proceed with the divorce filing, the outlet added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

Unlike some Hollywood splits, a long separation didn’t precede this split. Justin and Chrishell were just seen together a week before the divorce filing, looking very merry while partying at The Hollywood Reporter’s Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch in West Hollywood on Nov. 14! This split won’t be accompanied by a custody battle, since Justin and Chrishell do not share any children.

Justin and Chrishell both come from soap opera backgrounds. Chrishell first piqued Justin’s interest after seeing her act on Days of Our Lives, which Justin — who had been starring on The Young and the Restless at the time — revealed in a Larry King Now interview in 2017. Lucky for Justin, they had a mutual connection that also worked on the show, but the actor waited several months to shoot his shot! They finally had their first date in 2013, talked “all night long into the morning,” and went on to tie the knot in Oct. 2017. Justin still seemed smitten with Chrishell when he gave a birthday shout-out to her this past July, writing, “To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chrishellhartley !!!!!!! !!!!!!!” He hasn’t posted a photo of his now estranged wife to his main Instagram grid since.

Justin and Chrishell also enjoyed a trip to Maui in June, and Justin gushed about “having fun” with his “mermaid” (AKA, Chrishell) on his Instagram. This will be Justin’s second divorce, after splitting from another soap opera star: Lindsay Korman, 41, his former co-star on Passions. They tied the knot in 2004 and that same year welcomed a daughter, Isabella, who’s now 15. Following eight years of marriage, Justin and Lindsay split in 2012.