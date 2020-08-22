How Chrissy Teigen Really Feels About ‘Selling Sunset’ After Shading The Cast On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she’s ‘never seen’ the cast of ‘Selling Sunset’ in the LA real estate scene — seemingly questioning if they’re legit agents — and a source reveals if the model meant to throw ‘shade.’

Chrissy Teigen, 34, caused an uproar when the cookbook author tweeted that she and her agents “have never seen” any of the agents on Selling Sunset, despite looking “at LA real estate a lot” on Aug. 19. We’ve now learned if the tweet was intended as a diss towards the Oppenheim Group, which is the real estate agency featured on the Netflix reality television show! “Chrissy keeps it real with her fans and never holds back on her opinions,” a source close to the cookbook author EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

However, Chrissy — who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend — “wasn’t trying to throw shade because she actually likes the show,” our source reveals. So, Chrissy was just genuinely being curious! “She’s just very real and finds it funny that people take reality TV so seriously,” our source continues. “She has nothing against the show or the cast though, not at all.”

But why did Chrissy post the tweet in the first place? “Chrissy was seeing a lot of buzz about the show so she wanted to see it and she really liked it, she binged the whole season,” our source explains. “She’s very into real estate, so the show was right up her alley. When she was done watching, she shared on Twitter because she liked the show and wanted to talk about it.”

“Twitter is [Chrissy’s] thing, she’s always on there. She likes getting into conversations with people and making funny jokes. And that’s what this was, it was a case of her having fun and sharing about the show,” our source continues. With that said, Chrissy was “not trying to actually call anyone out,” our source clarifies — “it was really not done in a mean spirited way, she’s a fan of the show.”

Although the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model didn’t mean to undermine the Selling Sunset agents’ very real careers, some cast members still felt compelled to prove they’re not just reality television stars. The co-founder and president of the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, clapped back by tweeting, “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”

Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020

Mary Fitzgerald also jumped into Chrissy’s Selling Sunset Twitter thread, writing, “I’m in 6 escrows currently and have sold a few dozens of homes in the recent past. I’m sure whoever your agent is, if I haven’t had the pleasure of working with them yet, I will soon.” Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, also went to bat for the Selling Sunset cast during the Aug. 20 episode of The Gay & The Girl podcast.

Lol 🤔 I’m in 6 escrows currently and have sold a few dozens of homes in the recent past. I’m sure whoever your agent is, if I haven’t had the pleasure of working with them yet, I will soon. 👌💯 — Mary Fitzgerald (@MaryFitzgerald_) August 19, 2020

“I’m seeing some rumors recently with people saying that some of the girls in the office don’t actually have their realtor license and that they’re just “props” for the show…Is there any truth to that?,” the podcast host asked, to which Romain answered, “From what I know, no. Heather [Rae Young] has her license. Maya [Vander] works in Miami, she has a license. Amanza [Smith]…when she got her license, she celebrated with us. Mary [Romain’s wife] has it. No. Everyone, from what I know — like I said, I don’t know if something happened. From what I know, no.”