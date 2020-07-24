‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3 Trailer: Chrishell Stause Cries After Being Blindsided By Justin Hartley Divorce

In an explosive new trailer for season 3 of ‘Selling Sunset,’ Chrishell Stause breaks down in tears after her husband, Justin Hartley, files for divorce unexpectedly.

The aftermath of Chrishell Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley will play out on season three of Selling Sunset — and, based on this trailer, it’s going to be quite an emotional roller coaster for the actress. Clips from the new trailer show the women finding out about Justin filing for divorce via a story on TMZ. Then, cameras cut to Chrishell breaking down in tears over being blindsided by the breakup.

Dealing with the split clearly takes a toll on Chrishell, who later admits, “The crazy way this went down….people want answers. I want answers.” Meanwhile, the paparazzi are surrounding her home to try to get photos of her. In the midst of Chrishell’s heartbreak, Christine Quinn is planning her wedding, and she’s not thrilled that the spotlight has been taken away from her — especially by Chrishell, who she’s had tension with in the past.

“I really want to be excited for my wedding,” Christine says in the trailer. “But obviously it’s overshadowed by Chrishell’s divorce.” Still, fans WILL get to see Christine walk down the aisle, and clips from her Dec. 2019 wedding also appear in the new sneak peek. It’s not a happy day for Chrishell, though, as she storms out of the wedding in the footage.

Justin and Chrishell split in November 2019 after just two years of marriage (they started dating in 2014, got engaged in 2016, and tied the knot in 2017). Justin’s decision to file for divorce seemingly came out of nowhere, as the two were seen together at the Hollywood Reporter’s Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors just one week beforehand.

By May 2020, Justin appeared to have already moved on with someone else. Photos surfaced of the This Is Us star kissing actress Sofia Pernas after she dropped him off for a doctors appointment on May 28. Justin and Sofia actually first met back in 2015 when she landed a recurring role on The Young and the Restless (he was a series regular from 2015-2016). Interestingly, Chrishell also appeared in a recurring role on the soap opera in 2016. The current status of Justin and Sofia’s relationship is unclear.

Fans will get to see much more from Chrishell and her co-stars when Selling Sunset returns for its third season on Netflix. Season 3 premieres on Aug. 7, 2020.