Justin Hartley’s Estranged Wife Chrishell Seemingly Accuses Him Of ‘Changing’ 1 Week After Split

Equipped with a heart-wrenching quote, Chrishell Stause is finally breaking her silence after news broke of her split with ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley on Nov. 22.

Chrishell Stause, 38, opted for a cryptic message in her first Instagram post since her former husband Justin Hartley, 42, filed for divorce after two years of marriage on Nov. 22. While the soap opera/Netflix star didn’t name-drop her now estranged husband, Chrishell certainly seemed to be calling Justin out, given the timing! “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be,” read the quote that Chrishell shared, which was written by author Nishan Panwar.

Stars and fans alike took the message as a sign that Chrishell was hurting amid news of her split with the This Is Us star. “Sending love to you,” Tracey Bregman, Chrishell’s co-star on The Young and the Restless, wrote (interestingly, that’s the same show Justin starred on). Another co-star of Chrishell’s, Heather Rae Young from Netflix’s Selling Sunset series, commented, “♥♥♥Thinking of you sweet girl.” Even Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright showed her support with three red heart emojis. Chrishell’s Instagram bio also reflects wounded feelings, since it’s a quote from poet Rumi that reads, “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.”

Unlike Chrishell, Justin has not yet broken his silence following the breakup. But in a strange development, it was revealed that Justin listed July 8, 2019 as the date he and Chrishell separated on legal documents, per TMZ…AKA, more than four months before he filed for divorce! That was just shy of two weeks before Chrishell’s birthday, on which Justin wished for “many more years of love and laughs!!!” in an Instagram shout-out for his ex. While amicable splits are always a possibility, Justin reportedly requested not to pay Chrishell spousal support and also doesn’t want to share the burden of her lawyer’s fees amid this divorce, according to TMZ. It’s unclear if they have a prenup.

Justin only cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason behind the split, TMZ also reported. Justin and Chrishell were most recently seen partying together at The Hollywood Reporter’s Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch in West Hollywood on Nov. 14.