Sofia Pernas: 5 Things To Know About Justin Hartley’s New GF After Chrishell Stause Divorce

Actress Sofia Pernas was spotted locking lips with ‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley, her ‘The Young & The Restless’ costar. Learn more about Sofia, who’s getting cozy with the actor amid his split from Chrishell Stause.

A match made in YTR heaven! HollywoodLife can confirm that This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 43, has a new lady in his life amidst his divorce from wife Chrishell Stause, 38. It’s Sofia Pernas, his former The Young & The Restless co-star. Justin, who split from his wife of of three years in July 2019, was spotted kissing Sofia, 30, in the parking lot of a medical center in Los Angeles on May 28 (see a picture of them kissing below). In photos of their encounter, Sofia is seen giving a seemingly injured Justin a passionate kiss before dropping him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. She came back hours later, and helped Justin, now in a wheelchair, into the passenger seat of her car. It’s unclear how long Justin and Sofia have been dating, but we can’t wait to find out! In the meantime, here’s five things you should know about the stunning actress:

1. She co-starred on The Young & The Restless with Justin and Chrishell. Sofia and Justin first met five years ago as co-stars. Justin portrayed Adam Newman on the CBS soap opera, The Young & The Restless, from 2014 to 2016. Sofia joined the show in 2015, playing Marisa Sierras — the girlfriend of Adam/Justin’s nephew. Chrishell also had a role on YTR, playing Bethany Bryant in 2016.

2. She was born in Morocco. Sofia’s mother is Moroccan, and her father from Spain. The family moved to Orange County, California when she was just five years old. She speaks four languages: Moroccan, English, Spanish, and German

3. She originally wanted to be a reporter, until she was approached by a modeling scout. How different her life would have been! Sofia was approached when she was young by a modeling scout, who later introduced her to an acting agent, according to IMDb. The rest was history.

4. She is currently starring on the show Blood & Treasure. She stars as Lexi Traviris on the CBS adventure show, alongside Matt Barr, Oded Fehr, and James Callis. She has a ton of other acting credits as well, including a memorable arc as Catalina on Jane the Virgin. She’s also had roles in NCIS and The Brave.

5. She was previously linked to singer and actor Christian Kane. Sofia dated Almost Paradise star Christian Kane, who is also a singer, from 2011 to 2013. It’s unclear why they broke up.