Chrishell Stause Admits She Knew The ‘Second’ She Landed In ‘DWTS’ Bottom 2 That She Was Going Home

Chrishell Stause was sent home in a shocking elimination during the Nov. 2 episode of ‘DWTS.’ Chrishell spoke with reporters in a new interview about how she knew it wasn’t the ‘time to take out someone like Skai.’

The Nov. 2 episode of Dancing With the Stars featured a heartbreaking elimination. Both Chrishell Stause, 39, and Skai Jackson, 18, landed in the bottom two for the first time, and the judges ended up saving Skai over Chrishell. HollywoodLife spoke with Chrishell and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, 37, about those final moments before going home.

“I love Skai so much. She’s such a dynamic, beautiful person and dancer. It just really felt like this would not be her time to leave, and I really had kind of been improving and moving upwards, but this would not be the time to take out someone like Skai,” Chrishell told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “To be honest with you, this is the competition in which everyone’s so amazing. I just knew the second it was the two of us that it was [it for us]. I love her and I’ll be rooting for her from now on. She’s such a great dancer, and she’s such a beautiful person. I had a great time here.”

The Selling Sunset star admitted that the DWTS experience was “so intense.” She added, “You’re spending so many hours with someone every single day. Gleb was so brilliant and truly just so remarkable with the choreography and all of these things.”

Even though Chrishell and Gleb will be going their separate ways no that they’re no longer on the show, Chrishell knows their friendship will last. “I feel like this is the process where we’ll always be friends who’ve created such a friendship. I mean, you can imagine, you have the lows and the highs, and we now know each other in the good, the bad, the ugly. Obviously, we left earlier than we would hope, but it is what it is,” she continued.

As for Gleb, he had nothing but praise for Chrishell. “I’m so proud of you,” he gushed. “Where you’ve started, the way you’ve come, it’s just an amazing process. I always say you are the most improved once throughout the whole competition compared to everybody.” Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.