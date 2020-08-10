See Pics
Hollywood Life

Justin Hartley’s New Girlfriend Goes Public With Their Romance Amid ‘Selling Sunset’ Divorce Drama

Sofia Pernas Kiehl’s 10th Annual LifeRide for amfAR, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jul 2019
Sofia Pernas arrives at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, in Los Angeles 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 1 May 2016
Sofia Pernas Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Expansion, Los Angeles, America - 14 Jul 2015
Sofia Pernas seen at the Television Academy's 67th Emmy Daytime Peer Group Celebration at the Montage Beverly Hills on in Beverly Hills, Calif 2015 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration presented by the Television Academy - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Days after Justin Hartley’s estranged wife revealed that he texted her to say he was filing for divorce, the ‘This Is Us’ star and new GF Sofia Pernas went public with their romance via Instagram.


Three months after Justin Hartley and his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas were photographed passionately kissing, the pair seemed to confirm their romance through Instagram stories photos. The 43-year-old shared an IG stories photo of himself in his home swimming pool, while holding onto his pup Paisley. The This Is Us star was wearing a blue baseball cap with a red “C” on the front, which showed up in one of Sofia’s IG stories from the same morning.

Sofia first shared an IG photo on Aug. 9, showing a man’s arm against a white marble countertop. He could be seen holding a cigar along with an iced yellow beverage in a clear Guinness beer glass with a lime wedge on the rim. Also in the photo was the blue baseball cap with the “C” on it. Sofia wrote, “Easy like Sunday mornin,'” on the picture. A few hours later when Justin shared his IG photo in the same cap, he wrote “Paisley like Sunday mornin'” on his shot.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley attends the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, on Jan. 12, 2020. On right, Sofia Pernas arrives at HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2018. Photo credit: SplashNews/MEGA

The pair was first photographed together in May when Sofia dropped Justin off at a orthopedic medical center, then later picked him up after he underwent surgery on his arm. Before heading in to the Southern California Orthopedic Institute on May 28, Justin was photographed giving Sofia a big kiss on the lips as she sat in the driver’s seat.

Justin and the 31-year-old actress’ apparent confirmation of their romance comes on the heels of his estranged wife, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, explaining her side of the story about his mysterious Nov. 22, 2019 divorce filing. Justin didn’t even use a lawyer and filed the paperwork himself. The former couple had just been photographed looking very much in love a week prior, attending The Hollywood Reporter’s celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2019! Justin claimed in his filing that July 8, 2019 was the date he and Chrishell separated, which was totally news to her that they had allegedly split up four months prior.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell Stause attend the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2019. He filed for divorce a month later, but claimed that their date of separation was in July 2019, three months before this photo was taken, Photo credit: MEGA.

Former Young and the Restless star turned celeb realtor Chrishell cried as she delivered the heartbreaking news that Justin allegedly informed her via a text message that he was filing for divorce. On the third season premiere of Netflix’ Selling Sunset on Aug. 7,  she told co-star Mary Fitzgerald, “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

At first Chrishell thought he had to have been kidding. “I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke,” she revealed. “But that was kind of the end of the communication.” The 39-year-old added, When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” she recalled. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave.” Chrishell added in a confessional, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers. And I want answers.”