Justin Hartley’s New Girlfriend Goes Public With Their Romance Amid ‘Selling Sunset’ Divorce Drama

Days after Justin Hartley’s estranged wife revealed that he texted her to say he was filing for divorce, the ‘This Is Us’ star and new GF Sofia Pernas went public with their romance via Instagram.



Three months after Justin Hartley and his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas were photographed passionately kissing, the pair seemed to confirm their romance through Instagram stories photos. The 43-year-old shared an IG stories photo of himself in his home swimming pool, while holding onto his pup Paisley. The This Is Us star was wearing a blue baseball cap with a red “C” on the front, which showed up in one of Sofia’s IG stories from the same morning.

Sofia first shared an IG photo on Aug. 9, showing a man’s arm against a white marble countertop. He could be seen holding a cigar along with an iced yellow beverage in a clear Guinness beer glass with a lime wedge on the rim. Also in the photo was the blue baseball cap with the “C” on it. Sofia wrote, “Easy like Sunday mornin,'” on the picture. A few hours later when Justin shared his IG photo in the same cap, he wrote “Paisley like Sunday mornin'” on his shot.

The pair was first photographed together in May when Sofia dropped Justin off at a orthopedic medical center, then later picked him up after he underwent surgery on his arm. Before heading in to the Southern California Orthopedic Institute on May 28, Justin was photographed giving Sofia a big kiss on the lips as she sat in the driver’s seat.

Justin and the 31-year-old actress’ apparent confirmation of their romance comes on the heels of his estranged wife, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, explaining her side of the story about his mysterious Nov. 22, 2019 divorce filing. Justin didn’t even use a lawyer and filed the paperwork himself. The former couple had just been photographed looking very much in love a week prior, attending The Hollywood Reporter’s celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2019! Justin claimed in his filing that July 8, 2019 was the date he and Chrishell separated, which was totally news to her that they had allegedly split up four months prior.

Former Young and the Restless star turned celeb realtor Chrishell cried as she delivered the heartbreaking news that Justin allegedly informed her via a text message that he was filing for divorce. On the third season premiere of Netflix’ Selling Sunset on Aug. 7, she told co-star Mary Fitzgerald, “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

At first Chrishell thought he had to have been kidding. “I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke,” she revealed. “But that was kind of the end of the communication.” The 39-year-old added, When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” she recalled. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave.” Chrishell added in a confessional, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers. And I want answers.”