Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Fuel Marriage Speculation With Ring At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Justin Hartley looked loved up with his girlfriend Sofia Pernas at the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ on May 16.

Justin Hartley continued to fuel speculation that he’d secretly married his girlfriend Sofia Pernas by arriving at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a ring on his wedding finger. The 44-year-old This Is Us star snuggled up with his girlfriend as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles event on May 16.

Justin looked casual, but Sofia – whose left hand wasn’t visible as she posed with the actor for the glam photo – wore an orange evening gown. Her beau wore the ring just weeks after he was snapped on a Malibu beach with his girlfriend. At the time they both wore what, from afar, appeared to be wedding bands.

The photos emerged barely two months after his divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was finalized. The two appeared blissful and loved up, seemingly unaware that the paparazzi were snapping pics of them wearing jewelry that hinted they may have made a deeper commitment.

If Justin and Sofia have secretly wed, it will be the third marriage for the TV star who has a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his first wife, Lindsay Hartley.

Justin’s split from Chrishell became a major storyline on the last season of Netflix reality TV hit, Selling Sunset. The 39-year-old real estate agent was left heartbroken in 2019 when her husband of two years shocked her by filing for divorce. The aftermath – her emotional reaction and having to move out of their home – was captured on camera. Chrishell has since won herself an army of fans on network TV by competing on Dancing With the Stars in late 2020.