Sophia Bush Teases Highly-Anticipated Guest Appearance On ‘Jane The Virgin’: ‘It Was An Absolute Blast’

Sophia Bush’s mysterious character on ‘Jane The Virgin’ may be shaking things up between Jane and Raf! Sophia spoke to HL about her guest-starring role on the final season!

Sophia Bush joins the beloved cast of Jane The Virgin in tonight’s highly-anticipated episode, and while her role still remains mysterious, fans have some ideas! Sophia couldn’t say much about her character, but told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker “The Face Of Change” panel, “I will ask the JTV fans to remember that I don’t write the show, I’m just acting in it!” Many have surmised that she will be the woman Rafael (Justin Baldoni) recently told Jane he went on a date with, and Justin teased that fans “may not be happy” about Sophia’s role!

“I’ve been friends with Gina [Rodriguez] for a long time, and she sent me a text asking if I’d come and play for an episode in their last season,” The former One Tree Hill star told HL about her time on Jane The Virgin. “I said yes before I even knew what the role was! She and Justin, and Jennie Urman, are just such great folks. There’s nothing better than getting to go to work with your friends!” Sophia added that they “had an absolute blast.” “I love the heart of the show, the humor, and the magical realism that they weave in,” she said.

Sophia spoke to HL in celebration of Women’s History Month at Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker’s “The Face of Change” panel. “Working with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker has been such a joy. Together we’ve raised funds for incredible organizations that are elevating women, including She Should Run. And they’ve gone so far beyond simply creating a product. That product supports women in real ways,” she explained of her work with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker. “The company itself works to elevate women who work there — did you know that their blending team has gender parity!? — and women out in the world. For them to sponsor the panel I wanted to host at the New York Historical Society for International Women’s Day, and to put together the Signs of Progress exhibit that will live up at the Society all month? That’s cool. That’s the level of care and engagement that I want to contribute to!”

Be sure to watch Sophia Bush on tonight’s episode of Jane The Virgin, airing at 9 PM ET on The CW!