Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Are Married: ‘This Is Us’ Star Ties The Knot 1 Year After Divorce

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas fueled speculation after they showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing rings.

Justin Hartley, 44, and Sofia Pernas, 31, are married! The This Is Us star tied the knot with the Young & The Restless actress — a show he also used to be on — “recently,” according to People magazine. The insider info comes after the gorgeous couple were spotted wearing rings on their left wedding fingers arriving at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16. Ahead of the red carpet outing, they were also spotted wearing the curious accessories on a romantic outing to a Malibu beach earlier this month. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.

Sofia and Justin looked so in love as they arrived at the in-person award show, which was one of the first large scale events to happen since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Morocco native sizzled in a strapless, bright orange gown as she snuggled up to her husband on the red carpet. She accessorized the high slit dress with a diamond bracelet and a matching orange sandal, keeping her brunette hair down with a half ponytail. Justin sweetly put his arm around Sofia as they posed for photographers.

The Blood & Treasures actress was first romantically linked to Justin in May 2020 after photos surfaced of them kissing. They kept a low profile after the sighting, but appeared to be hanging again out back in August! Though they didn’t tag each other in their Instagram Story photos, Justin posted a photo wearing a “C” baseball cap that could later be spotted in Sofia’s photo (that also appeared to be taken at the same spot). It took the 44-year-old a few more months to take his gorgeous lady IG official, which he confirmed with a sweet post on New Year’s Eve!

“Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” he captioned the Dec. 31 post, which was a black and white snap of the two. Sofia was all-smiles as she leaned into Justin for the stunning selfie, which was seemingly taken in a home kitchen. The 31-year-old followed Justin with a photo of her own, opting to go for a outdoor pic. “Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” she wrote.

This marks the third marriage for Justin: the actor was previously married to soap opera turned Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause from 2017 – 2021. Justin filed for divorce after two years in Nov. 2019, with the split being finalized in Feb. 2021. He was also married to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman — best known for playing Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald on the axed NBC soap — from 2004 – 2012. The exes are co-parents to daughter Isabella, 16.