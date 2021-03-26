Chrishell Stause Reveals How Re-Doing Her Home Helped Her Feel ‘Empowered’: I’m ‘Proud’ Of It

Chrishell Stause, 39, has revealed she’s doing some spring cleaning! The Selling Sunset star partnered with T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to give her home a revamp, using pieces from the stores to re-do her living room and kitchen spaces. She described her home as “feminine” which made her feel “empowered”, adding, “I feel like that is why I re-did my space the way that I did. I feel like it is very feminine. I made all these choices, and I am very proud of it … it really is nice to give yourself some self-care,” she explained.

“Where you are doing stuff for you and doing stuff for your best self and I feel like by redoing my space I feel like it is all about self-care and I think that is an important part about women to take care of themselves so they can take care of everyone else.” As for the upcoming season of her popular Netflix reality show, Chrishell said fans will get a closer look at her home, along with “bigger houses” than ever before.

“This season, it is bigger houses if you could even imagine that,” she revealed. “Unfortunately, with all the personalities, the drama is always going to be there but some things that you won’t see on the show … I am not sure because I wish they were my decisions, because if it were up to me, I would tell you exactly what we would and wouldn’t see on the show.”